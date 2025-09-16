Regulatory News:

Reduction targets compared to 2019 base year

The Science Based Targets initiative has validated Verallia's (Paris:VRLA) Net Zero 2040 trajectory in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard1. This commitment confirms the strength of the Group's climate strategy, the result of constant investments and concrete actions to reduce its environmental impact.

The Group is committed to achieving its Net Zero target by 2040 for scopes 1&2, illustrating its pioneering role in the glass packaging sector for beverages and food products.

For Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Verallia « The validation of our Net Zero 2040 trajectory by SBTi is a structuring milestone for Verallia. It reflects the rigor of our approach and the relevance of the investments made over the past years to deeply transform our industrial processes. By committing to 2040, we affirm our willingness to fully embrace our responsibility in the face of sustainability challenges, and to position Verallia as the reference partner for sustainable, innovative, and circular glass packaging solutions. This recognition by the SBTi also becomes a selection criterion for our customers: it aligns with a shared long-term vision, strengthening our ability to co-develop solutions that match their environmental ambitions

A NEW AMBITION FOR 2040

The SBTi had previously validated the Group's short-term target to reduce CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by -46.2% by 2030 compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the most ambitious trajectory aiming to limit global warming to +1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, in line with the recommendations of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement.

This year, the SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 trajectory according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. Verallia thus becomes the first global producer of glass packaging for food and beverages to commit to the Net Zero trajectory for 2040.

A SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY ALREADY OPERATIONAL

SBTi's validation is part of a broader approach driven by Verallia's purpose: Re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. For several years, the Group has been deploying structural levers to accelerate its decarbonization and reduce its environmental footprint:

Between 2019 and 2024, scopes 1 and 2 emissions have already decreased by 24.7%.

Our first 100% electric furnace has been producing decarbonized bottles since March 2024 in Cognac, France.

The use of cullet (recycled glass) increased from 49% to 56.4% between 2019 and 2024.

More than 1/3 of our plants already operate with 100% renewable electricity.

74% of sites have obtained ISO 50001 certification, ensuring optimized energy management.

« We are very proud of the validation by the SBTi of our Net Zero 2040 target, which places Verallia at the forefront of its industry. It is a true recognition of the work carried out by our teams and the robustness of our decarbonization plan for 2040. It demonstrates the credibility of our climate strategy and strengthens confidence in our ability to sustainably transform our industry. Our teams are fully mobilized to meet this ambitious challenge, driven by a purpose that guides each of our actions. Wendy Kool-Foulon, CSR Director General Counsel Laëtitia Fabre, Chief Sustainability Officer of Verallia

FOCUS ON SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative is a joint project of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative encourages companies to set CO2 emissions reduction targets in line with scientific recommendations. SBTi verifies that their commitments are aligned with the Paris Agreement and compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial temperatures, in accordance with the recommendations of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 Net Zero corresponding to 90% reduction and 10% offset in 2040 for scopes 1 and 2 and in 2050 for scope 3 compared to 2019 base year.

