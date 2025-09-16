Regulatory News:

Open to around 190,000 employees in 56 countries, Sequoia 2025 was subscribed to by more than 85,000 employees, representing a subscription rate of almost 45%, the highest ever in the history of Veolia (Paris:VIE).

In line with the previous editions carried out since 2018, Sequoia 2025 reiterates Veolia's commitment to involve its employees in the development of their company and its value creation.

Overall, the amount of Sequoia 2025 totals €329.3 million, corresponding to 13,065,890 shares, including 11,289,176 new shares issued through capital increase.

In order to neutralize the dilutive effect of the Sequoia 2025 offer, Veolia simultaneously proceeded with a capital reduction by canceling 11,289,176 treasury shares, acquired under the share buyback program. Following these operations, the share capital amount remains unchanged. It amounts to €3,708,617,185 divided into 741,723,437 shares with a par value of €5 each.

As of today, Group's employees will strengthen their position as Veolia's largest shareholder, holding above 9,5% of the company's shares capital. This success testifies, once again, the commitment of the Group's employees to the new objectives set out in the GreenUp 24-27 strategic plan.

"At Veolia, employees are the company's largest shareholders, and I am particularly proud of that. The success of the Sequoia 2025 employee shareholding initiative reflects the trust and commitment of our employees to Veolia's ambitions, as set out in our new strategic plan, GreenUp. Their participation in this collective effort strengthens our ability to meet current and future challenges with a very strong ambition: to combine our different expertise and technologies water, waste, energy to ensure the environmental security of populations and industries," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of €44,7 millions in 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915944124/en/

Contacts:

GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tel: 33 6 27 45 11 38 + 33 6 18 24 51 00

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tél. +33 185 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com