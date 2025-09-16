Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 09:22
206,15 Euro
+0,02 % +0,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
16.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
Accertify, Inc.: Accertify Now Offers Easy Integration for Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud Merchants

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a leading provider of fraud prevention and digital identity solutions, today announced that merchants using, or considering a move to Shopify or Salesforce Commerce Cloud, can now connect quickly and easily to Accertify's ecommerce fraud prevention platform.

With prebuilt integrations for both platforms, merchants can implement Accertify's solution faster and start benefiting sooner from its advanced fraud protection - helping reduce fraud, protect revenue, and improve the customer experience.

"Our new integrations make it simple for Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants to access the same advanced fraud prevention capabilities trusted by leading global brands," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "It's about getting up and running quickly so merchants can focus on growing their business while staying ahead of fraud."

Accertify's platform is designed to adapt to the needs of each merchant, supporting a wide range of ecommerce models and transaction volumes. The solution helps merchants approve more legitimate transactions while blocking fraudulent ones, reducing chargebacks and operational costs.

The integration eliminates lengthy custom builds, allowing businesses of all sizes to quickly adopt enterprise-grade fraud prevention tools.

About Accertify
Accertify, Inc., is one of the leading providers of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers across diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services helps e-commerce companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and increasing revenue. To learn more, visit www.accertify.com.

Contact:
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
Office: (321) 473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accertify-now-offers-easy-integration-for-shopify-and-salesforce-commerce-cloud-merchants-302555330.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
