

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO), a British miner, said on Tuesday that through its Anglo American Sur S.A., and Codelco, a Chilean miner, announced a deal to implement a joint mine plan for their neighboring copper mines in Chile. The plan aims to unlock at least $5 billion of value from Los Bronces and Andina mines.



The joint mine plan expects to unlock an additional 2.7 million tons of copper output over a 21-year period. The expected additional copper production of around 120,000 tons per year will be shared equally.



The transaction is anticipated to register a pre-tax net present value uplift of at least $5 billion, to be shared equally between Anglo American Sur and Codelco.



A new operating company, jointly owned by Anglo American Sur and Codelco, will coordinate execution of the joint mine plan.



