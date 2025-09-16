Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
WKN: A41BGQ | ISIN: SE0025010671 | Ticker-Symbol: 29B0
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 08:09
8,545 Euro
-2,34 % -0,205
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bufab AB: Bufab appoints Marcus Söderberg as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Bufab has appointed Marcus Söderberg as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take up his position latest in March 2026.

Marcus will return to Bufab after some years at Herenco group, where he worked as CFO and responsible for aqusitions.

"We are very pleased to welcome Marcus back to Bufab. He combines broad financial expertise with solid experience from Bufab and our industry. Marcus will strongly contribute to our strategic ambitions and our continued growth journey ahead." says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab Group.

Marcus will be part of Bufab Groups Executive Management Team and report to the CEO. He will assume his role latest in March 2026.

Helena Häger, Finance Director for Region Europe North & East, will serve as acting CFO until Marcus assumes the position.

For further information, please contact:
Erik Lundén
President & CEO
+46 370 69 69 00
erik.lunden@bufab.com

About Bufab
Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.

Image Attachments
Marcus Söderberg

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
