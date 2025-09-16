K33 AB: K33 Enters Strategic Partnership with Ace Digital to Advance Bitcoin Adoption in Corporate Treasury

K33 AB (publ), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ace Digital AS. Ace Digital is a Norwegian Bitcoin company currently preparing for an IPO and tentative public listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 25 September 2025 under the ticker symbol ACED. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to supporting the institutional integration of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

Ace Digital is the first Norwegian pure Bitcoin company, with a dedicated and unique Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company brings deep expertise from traditional capital markets and derivatives trading. By leveraging this experience, Ace Digital aims to deliver long-term value creation through disciplined accumulation and a clear, strategic focus on Bitcoin. As part of the partnership, K33 will provide institutional-grade trading and custody services to support Ace Digital's treasury operations. The two companies will also explore further opportunities for collaboration in the broader Bitcoin financial ecosystem.



In recognition of strategic alignment, K33 CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen has joined Ace Digital's advisory board. His background in macroeconomics, digital assets, and financial infrastructure will help support Ace's next phase of growth and its entry into public markets.



"Bitcoin is emerging as a critical part of the global financial system. It is gaining legitimacy, utility, and relevance at a rapid pace," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "At K33, we are positioning ourselves to actively benefit from this transformation. Ace Digital stands out as a focused and capable player in this space, and I look forward to supporting their growth."

Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, added:

"We're building Norway's leading Bitcoin company with a unique Bitcoin Treasury Strategy-combining regulated market access with traditional financial market expertise. Partnering with K33 provides us with robust infrastructure, and Torbjørn's insight strengthens our strategic foundation in the DeFi space."



About Ace Digital

Ace Digital AS is a Bitcoin company based in Oslo, Norway. Ace Digital will relentlessly explore product and service opportunities across the entire Bitcoin ecosystem and pursue strategic partnerships to enhance shareholder value, all while maintaining a disciplined and opportunistic approach to capital markets. Ace brings decades of combined capital markets experience to its focused strategy of building long-term Bitcoin exposure. The company is preparing to list on Euronext Growth Oslo on 25 September 2025.



About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).