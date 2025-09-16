Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
München
16.09.25 | 09:31
0,005 Euro
+15,00 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K33 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,00510:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K33 AB: K33 Enters Strategic Partnership with Ace Digital to Advance Bitcoin Adoption in Corporate Treasury

K33 AB (publ), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ace Digital AS. Ace Digital is a Norwegian Bitcoin company currently preparing for an IPO and tentative public listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 25 September 2025 under the ticker symbol ACED. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to supporting the institutional integration of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

Ace Digital is the first Norwegian pure Bitcoin company, with a dedicated and unique Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company brings deep expertise from traditional capital markets and derivatives trading. By leveraging this experience, Ace Digital aims to deliver long-term value creation through disciplined accumulation and a clear, strategic focus on Bitcoin. As part of the partnership, K33 will provide institutional-grade trading and custody services to support Ace Digital's treasury operations. The two companies will also explore further opportunities for collaboration in the broader Bitcoin financial ecosystem.

In recognition of strategic alignment, K33 CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen has joined Ace Digital's advisory board. His background in macroeconomics, digital assets, and financial infrastructure will help support Ace's next phase of growth and its entry into public markets.

"Bitcoin is emerging as a critical part of the global financial system. It is gaining legitimacy, utility, and relevance at a rapid pace," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "At K33, we are positioning ourselves to actively benefit from this transformation. Ace Digital stands out as a focused and capable player in this space, and I look forward to supporting their growth."
Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, added:
"We're building Norway's leading Bitcoin company with a unique Bitcoin Treasury Strategy-combining regulated market access with traditional financial market expertise. Partnering with K33 provides us with robust infrastructure, and Torbjørn's insight strengthens our strategic foundation in the DeFi space."


For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About Ace Digital
Ace Digital AS is a Bitcoin company based in Oslo, Norway. Ace Digital will relentlessly explore product and service opportunities across the entire Bitcoin ecosystem and pursue strategic partnerships to enhance shareholder value, all while maintaining a disciplined and opportunistic approach to capital markets. Ace brings decades of combined capital markets experience to its focused strategy of building long-term Bitcoin exposure. The company is preparing to list on Euronext Growth Oslo on 25 September 2025.

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.