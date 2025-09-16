

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off the holiday shopping season, Amazon has announced the retun of Prime Big Deal Days, its major deal event, on October 7 to 8, with millions of exclusive and early deals for Prime Members.



The offers include Amazon's best deals of the season so far, with major savings on a wide selection of products, from beauty and electronics to must-have gifts and seasonal essentials.



Along with the U.S., Prime Big Deal Days will begin on October 7 in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. For the first time, the event also comes to Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.



The e-commerce giant's previous Prime Day Event from July 8 through July 11, a 4- day event for the first time than traditional 2-day event, had broken records with customers saving billions across more than 35 product categories - more than in any previous Prime Day.



Starting October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can shop exclusive savings across millions of products. The offers include up to 40% off cozy bedding and blankets, up to 50% off travel gear from Samsonite, and offers on popular brands like Beats, LEGO, Milk Makeup, and KitchenAid.



Toy brands including Fisher-Price, MAGNA-TILES, and Tonies; electronics from Samsung, LG, and Sonos; home and kitchen appliances from Dyson, Ninja, and Shark; as well as more Amazon Exclusives are on the offer.



The customers can also save on seasonal categories with up to 40% off on festive décor and entertaining essentials; 30% off on snacks and pantry items for game day; fall fashion including cozy sweaters and outerwear from $10; and Halloween costumes and accessories for the whole family starting at $5.



There are deals from Amazon's Holiday Shop including more Amazon Exclusive items than ever before, and gift lists like Top 100 and Toys We Love.



With Holiday Shop, Prime members can discover deals on festive home décor, entertaining essentials, and gift collections for everyone on their list. With Amazon's Top 100 lists within the Holiday Shop, members can discover curated collections spanning more than 35 categories and all price points.



Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech, said, 'Prime Big Deal Days kicks off the holiday shopping season with exclusive deals for Prime members on must-have items and popular gifts... With Prime Big Deal Days, members can check off their holiday lists early and make the most of their holiday budget.'



With Amazon's AI shopping assistant, Rufus, customers can help find gifts for the hardest-to-shop-for loved ones, plan gluten-free holiday menus, or even source the perfect Christmas tree for a small space.



They can also find products quickly with Amazon Lens, a visual search tool. Further, Lens Live instantly scans products, shows real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and shares insights and answers.



In the U.S., Prime members will have more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. The offer is currently available in more than 140 U.S. metro areas.



Amazon's Prime holds more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S., Prime membership is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or customers can start a free 30-day trial.



In addition, young adults can take membership with a six-month $0 trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News