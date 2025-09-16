New global recognition program celebrates IT leaders, frontline agents, and everyday heroes shaping standout CX moments

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, is accepting nominations for the 8x8 CX Champions Fantasy Team, a global recognition program celebrating the individuals behind the moments that define standout customer interactions. In celebration of everyday customer heroes, each month a new CX hero will be recognized for going above and beyond to deliver outstanding service, streamline operations, and create unforgettable customer moments.

From IT leaders safeguarding infrastructure to frontline agents handling critical interactions, the 8x8 CX Champions Fantasy Team recognizes the individuals whose work often goes unseen but makes all the difference. Starting now, 8x8 is offering organizations and individuals the opportunity to celebrate the individuals moving the needle of CX by nominating them as a CX Champion.

Inspired by 8x8's sponsorship with Southampton Football Club, monthly CX Champions will score tickets to a Southampton Football Club home game, complete with their face being featured on the big screen.

Why CX Matters Now

In today's competitive landscape, outstanding customer experience is no longer a "nice to have" it's a business imperative. Organizations delivering seamless, reliable, and empathetic interactions build stronger customer loyalty and long-term growth. Very often though, the people driving those experiences are often overlooked.

A Lineup for the People Behind the Platform

"This is a bit of fun with serious undertones because without great CX you're nothing," said Jamie Snaddon, GVP, Managing Director of EMEA 8x8, Inc. "For example, the way we see it is that your CIO is like a goalkeeper they're the last line of defence, while an IT manager is more like a winger --fast, agile, and keeping the operation moving, running up and down the flanks. Both are essential, they just have different roles."

How to Nominate a CX Champion

Nominations are open for colleagues, customers, partners, or industry leaders who embody the spirit of a CX Champion and can include technical and non-technical roles, including marketing, communications, and support.

Selected winners will:

Be named in the official 8x8 CX Champions Fantasy Team line-up

Attend a Southampton FC home match as special guests

Receive exclusive merchandise and recognition at St. Mary's Stadium

Entries and nominations for the CX Champions Fantasy Team will remain open until the end of the English football season in May 2026 with winners being announced on a monthly basis. For more information on who's eligible and how to nominate CX heroes, visit: https://www.cx-events.8x8.com/8x8cxchampions

