Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Provides Update on Previously Disclosed Dispositions in Europe

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that, subject to the completion of standard notary procedures, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN) ("ERES") has closed on the previously announced disposition of entities owning 1,446 residential suites in the Netherlands for aggregate proceeds, net of an adjustment for deferred taxes and other adjustments, of approximately $543 million (the "Netherlands Dispositions"). ERES also announced that certain of its subsidiaries have completed the sale of its commercial properties in Brussels, Belgium and Landshut, Germany, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $51 million (together with the Netherlands Dispositions, the "Closed Dispositions"). Amounts disclosed herein exclude transaction costs and other customary adjustments, and are presented in Canadian dollars based on a Euro foreign exchange rate of 1.62 on September 12, 2025, applicable throughout this press release.

In connection with the Closed Dispositions, ERES declared a special cash distribution of an estimated $1.46 per ERES unit and exchangeable Class B LP unit of ERES Limited Partnership (together, the "ERES Units"), payable to holders of the ERES Units of record at the close of business on September 22, 2025, with payment on September 25, 2025 (the "ERES Special Distribution"). Based on CAPREIT's effective interest in ERES of approximately 65%, CAPREIT expects to receive approximately $222 million from the ERES Special Distribution. Further details have been provided by ERES in its press release dated September 15, 2025.

CAPREIT intends to utilize the proceeds from the ERES Special Distribution: (1) to repay debt; (2) to fund future acquisitions of on-strategy rental properties in Canada; and (3) for general business purposes.

"With around $222 million in cash being received by CAPREIT as a result of these European dispositions by ERES, we're pleased to be repatriating the capital back to Canada so that we can reinvest it into the housing market here at home, in alignment with the Federal Government's initiatives on housing and infrastructure," commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAPREIT. "We look forward to redeploying part of the proceeds from these non-core, offshore divestments into the acquisition of high-performing Canadian apartment properties, subject to the availability of attractive, strategically aligned opportunities. This is further propelling us towards a pure play future in Canada, one that is characterized by strong long-term rental market fundamentals and supported by productive government policymaking."

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 (excluding approximately 1,600 suites classified as assets held for sale) residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.6 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

