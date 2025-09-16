BNP Paribas SA: BNP Paribas Sets ROTE Ambition At 13% In 2028 - CET1 Ratio Expected At 12.5% By End-2027

BNP PARIBAS SETS ROTE AMBITION AT 13% IN 2028

CET1 ratio expected at 12.5% by end-2027

Paris, 16 September 2025,

The Group's solid operational performance in Q2 and the strong growth momentum initiated in 2025 have enabled BNP Paribas to confirm its net income1 target in excess of €12.2 billion in 2025 and its growth trajectory, with a ROTE of 12% in 2026, marking the conclusion of the 2022-2026 strategic plan.

Following this, the new medium-term plan for 2027-2030 will be announced in early 2027,

as BNP Paribas' acceleration and progress will continue. Notably, the Group is already targeting

a ROTE of 13% in 2028, halfway through the new plan. Driven by the Group's ability to generate capital, the CET1 phased-in ratio is expected to reach 12.5% by the end of 2027, post-FRTB implementation.

This trajectory is supported by the resilience of the Group's diversified and integrated model,

as well as growth drivers already in place thanks to prior investments:

CIB, built on its "originate and distribute" approach, is a high-value-added platform and a powerful growth engine. The division continues to gain market share, supported by a diversified client franchise, a low risk profile, and optimized capital.

Within CPBS, a new strategic plan for CPBF2 and the extension of Personal Finance's plan up to 2028 aim to bring the profitability of these activities in line with the Group's overall level.

This is expected to contribute +1% to the Group's ROTE by 2028, including +0.5% by 2026. Commercial banking revenues are already benefiting from the new rate environment.

IPS is accelerating, driven by strong organic growth across its three businesses-Insurance, Asset Management, and Wealth Management-and the execution of external growth operations (AXA IM, Wealth Management, Life Insurance). Further details on the AXA IM acquisition will be provided with the Q3 2025 results.

In addition to these activated growth drivers, BNP Paribas continues to implement operational efficiency measures across all businesses and functions.

"Thanks to the commitment of our teams and the strength of our platforms, we are accelerating ahead of our next strategic plan for 2027-2030, which will be presented in early 2027. With our diversified and integrated model, we are perfectly positioned to continue supporting the financing needs of the economy," said Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas

1 Net Income, Group share

2 Submitted to personnel representative bodies for information and consultation