Kintavar to refocus its strategy around newly acquired Roger Copper-Gold Project.

New CEO Peter Cashin has direct experience at Roger.

Reenvisioning Roger's existing intrusive model to a newly Cu-Zn-Au-Ag VMS interpretation backed by evidence.

Planned in-hole geophysics on historical drillholes targeting conductors linked to massive sulphide bodies by end of 2025.

Well financed with Ore Group support and strategic partnerships to pursue an aggressive VMS exploration strategy in Chibougamau.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) ("Kintavar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the Roger Copper-Gold Project ("Roger" or the "Project"), previously announced on April 22, 2025 (the "Transaction") and the appointment of Peter Cashin as CEO.

"I am excited to be stepping into the role of CEO of Kintavar and refocus our efforts around exploring and developing the newly acquired Roger project. Our new thesis reenvisions Roger under a polymetallic VMS-model, moving away from the existing interpretation. Having worked at Roger early in my career, I look forward to leading our team and making additional discoveries in the Chibougamau region," said Peter Cashin, CEO of Kintavar.

Roger Copper-Gold Project

Roger is located approximately 5km northwest of Chibougamau and spans 987 hectares across 28 mineral claims. The Project was the subject of a historical mineral resource estimate in a technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" dated October 9, 2018 and authored by Geologica Groupe-Conseil (the "Historic Report"), which was prepared for SOQUEM and Enforcer Gold Corp. The Historic Report disclosed an indicated resource of 10.9Mt at 0.85 g/t gold, 0.80 g/t silver and 0.06% copper (333 Koz AuEq), and an inferred resource of 6.569Mt at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper (202 Koz AuEq) (together, the "Historical Estimate")1. The Company is treating the Historical Estimate as a "historical mineral resource" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the reader is cautioned not to treat it , or any part of it, as a current mineral resource. The Company has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. See "Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources" below for more information.

New Exploration Model

The Company is in the process of systematically compiling and evaluating all historical data from Roger. Historical data indicates strong potential for volcanic-hosted massive Cu-Zn-Au-Ag sulphide (VMS) deposits at Roger. Preliminary evaluation, including relogging and resampling of historical drill core, detailed rock geochemistry and age dating of the host rock to existing mineralization was completed in early August. While the majority of mineralization at Roger is made up of porphyry bearing rocks, the high degree of deformation and alteration brings into question the intrusive nature of the host mineralization as previously interpreted. Significant base metal intersections observed in historical core, including 7.0% Zn, 0.36% Cu, 10.5 g/t Ag over 6.0m2 within highly iron chlorite altered felsic to intermediate tuffs, agglomerates or banded "flows" are interpreted to represent a marker horizon to a massive sulphide deposit.

Roger Exploration Plan for 2025

In addition to the data compilation and evaluation of all historical data, in-the-hole geophysical surveys of existing drill holes will be conducted, to identify conductors related to off-hole massive sulphide bodies. Kintavar anticipates this work to be completed by the end of 2025.

Portfolio of Gold and Copper Assets

In addition to Roger, Kintavar has 17 projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions, including within the Nelligan-Monster Lake district where it has partnered with IAMGOLD on its Anik Gold Project ("Anik"). Kintavar also owns the district-scale, resource-stage Mitchi Project (Measured and Indicated Resource of 2.99Mt @ 0.4% copper and 4 g/t silver constrained within a shallow open pit with cut-off grade of 0.2% copper; Inferred resource of 85Kt @ 0.35% copper and 3.8 g/t silver, see Kintavar news release dated June 15, 2023), and the Wabash project, which has seen high-grade drill results, including 1.01% copper, 19.3 g/t silver over 16.8 metres (see Kintavar news release dated March 24, 2022).

New Management & Board

Peter Cashin, CEO

Peter is a respected minerals industry executive with over 40 years experience in all facets of the Canadian mining exploration and development sector. Mr. Cashin obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of New Brunswick in 1979 and a Master of Science degree in Mineral Exploration from McGill University in 1985. Most recently, prior to establishing his critical mineral consultancy, Apex Mineral Consultants Inc, Peter was the Founder and President & CEO of Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (IPG.V) from 2018 to 2023. Peter is also the President & CEO of Peak Mining Corporation, a private mineral asset holding company, since April 2015. Peter's greatest career success was as the President & CEO of Quest Rare Minerals Ltd between January 2008 and April 2015. It was with Quest that Peter and his exploration team were credited with the discovery of the Strange Lake B-Zone heavy rare earth deposit in northeastern Quebec in 2009, considered the largest deposit of its type in the world outside of China. He led the company through the advance development stages of the deposit. The discovery was acknowledged for this exploration and deposit development success with their awarding by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association of The Quebec Prospector of the Year Award in 2010.

Mr. Cashin has been a Practicing Professional Geoscientist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO), Canada, since 2008.

Joel Friedman, CFO

Joel is a finance executive with over 15 years of experience working in the mining and cannabis industries. Joel is currently the CFO of publicly traded exploration companies: Orecap Invest, XXIX Metal, American Eagle Gold, Baselode Energy, Mistango River Resources, and Metal Energy. Prior to this, Mr. Friedman served as the CFO of Khiron Life Sciences Corp, Vice President, Finance at CannTrust Inc., and Director of Finance at Primero Mining Corp. as well as senior finance roles at Banro Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation. He began his career at Deloitte in the Real Estate and Resources group, where he worked with a variety of publicly listed clients throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration to multi-asset operators. Joel holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, Canada.

New Board of Directors

In connection with closing, Kintavar's Board of Directors is now comprised of six individuals. Stephen Stewart, Charles Beaudry, James Sykes and Ardem Keshishian have been appointed to the Board, joining Kirill Mugerman and Guy Le Bel, and replacing Maxime Lemieux and Genevieve Ayotte.

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA"), dated April 21, 2025 (the "APA") between the Company, XXIX Metal Corp. ("XXIX") (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) and Orecap Invest Corp. ("Orecap") (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (collectively, the "Vendors"), Kintavar acquired 100% of the Roger Gold Project for a purchase price of $2,137,500 (the "Purchase Price"), via the issuance of 42,750,000 class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to each of the Vendors, at a deemed price of $0.025 per Common Share. The Transaction was approved by Kintavar shareholders on August 25, 2025.

Following closing, Kintavar has 222,503,378 shares issued and outstanding. For more information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the APA, a copy of which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kintavar

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Kintavar is available on the company website at https://kintavar.com/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in "NI 43-101".

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025 entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, whom is a qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is independent of the Corporation applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca upon completion of the Transaction.

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of Roger. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November, 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.

Early Warning Requirements

As required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, XXIX has filed an Early Warning Report in connection with their acquisition of the Kintavar Shares pursuant to the Transaction. The Kintavar Shares were acquired by XXIX, a company organized and existing under the laws of British Columbia, with a registered office at Suite 1102, 141 Adelaide Street W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, XXIX did not directly or indirectly own or exercise control over any Kintavar Shares, nor any securities exercisable into Kintavar Shares. Following the completion of the Transaction, XXIX directly owns and exercises control over 42,750,000 Kintavar Shares, representing approximately 19.97% of the issued and outstanding Kintavar Shares. XXIX did not and does not hold any warrants before or after the completion of the Transaction.

The Kintavar Shares were acquired for investment purposes. XXIX currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in the matters listed in clauses (a) to (k) of item 5 of Form 62-103F1, except that pursuant to the APA, XXIX and Orecap have the right to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Kintavar and nominate two individuals to the Board of Directors of Kintavar.

As required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Orecap has filed an Early Warning Report in connection with their acquisition of the Kintavar Shares pursuant to the Transaction. The Kintavar Shares were acquired by Orecap, a company organized and existing under the laws of British Columbia, with a registered office at Suite 1102, 141 Adelaide Street W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Orecap did not directly or indirectly own or exercise control over any Kintavar Shares, nor any securities exercisable into Kintavar Shares. Following the completion of the Transaction, Orecap directly owns and exercises control over 42,750,000 Kintavar Shares, representing approximately 19.97% of the issued and outstanding Kintavar Shares. Orecap did not and does not hold any warrants before or after the completion of the Transaction.

A copy of the Early Warning Reports with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the reports may also be obtained by contacting Stephen Stewart, Chairman of XXIX and Orecap.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Transaction, appointment of the new officers and directors, and information regarding the Roger Project. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 The following metal prices were used in the calculation of gold-equivalent: 1,240 US$ for Au (ounce), 16.528 US$ for Ag (ounce) and 6.549 US$ Cu (Kg) (see XXIX news release dated April 5, 2021).

2 Refer to Table 3 within Technical Report of Roger Project - July 2025 (Geologica Groupe-Conseil)

