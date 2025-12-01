Highlights:

Drilling set for early 2026; contractor selection underway.

Testing strong off-hole conductors identified in 9 holes in recent downhole EM surveys.

Conductive targets sit near the interpreted zone of a potential Cu-Zn-Au-Ag system, consistent with Auriginal's VMS model.

Data supports geological parallels between Roger and Agnico Eagle's LaRonde system.

4,500 m drill program targeting off-hole conductors across 1.5 km of strike of the Roger system.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (FSE: 58V) ("Kintavar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on targeting for the upcoming drill program at its 100%-owned Roger VMS Project in Chibougamau, Quebec.

New Geological Interpretation Points to a Second System Beneath the Existing Gold Deposit

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Kintavar's recent reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, now suggests that the historical gold-copper deposit may sit below a deeper gold-rich VMS system up stratigraphy.

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon has been traced for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit1, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at depth.

Electromagnetic Survey Defines High-Priority Targets Below the Known Deposit

Downhole EM surveys in nine historical holes have identified multiple strong off-hole conductors directly beneath and adjacent to the deepest drilling at Roger.

NE Target Area

Multiple moderate to strong conductors occur about 100 m below earlier drilling.

An especially strong 500-siemens plate lies 250-300 m NE of previous holes, aligned with historical Cu-Zn-Ag-Au intercepts.

This forms the top-priority drill target for potential massive sulphides.

SW Target Area

Off-hole formational conductors strengthen southwestward, coincident with historical high-grade base-metal intervals.

This trend suggests a second potential massive sulphide center.

Proven & Probable reserves of 19.9Mt grading 4.26 g/t Au (2,740 Koz), 10.7Mt grading 19.79 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu, 0.98% Zn (6,830 Koz Ag and 30,033 tonnes Cu, 104,825 tonnes Zn, respectively). Indicated resources of 16.9Mt grading 2.79 g/t Au (1,522 Koz), 5.8Mt grading 15.28 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.00% Zn (2,873 Koz Ag, 8,213 tonnes Cu, 58,633 tonnes Zn, respectively). Inferred resources of 8.8Mt grading 4.38 g/t Au (1,240 Koz), 1.6Mt grading 11.14 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 0.34% Zn (580 Koz Ag, 4,101 tonnes Cu, 5,520 tonnes Zn, respectively). Source: Agnico Eagle year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement.

Drilling Starting Soon - Designed for Discovery

Auriginal will begin drilling shortly, targeting these newly defined conductor plates with the explicit objective of making a new VMS discovery below the existing gold system.

The 2026 program includes:

Minimum 4,500 m of diamond drilling.

Testing conductive plates at the 500 m vertical level across 1.5 km of strike.

Downhole EM in every new hole to tighten vectoring toward the core of the VMS system.

This is the first focused drill campaign designed specifically to test this new VMS interpretation and the high-priority targets defined by borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM). Drilling will also test the deep continuation of the historical porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu deposit on the property, which is still open at depth.

Historical Au-Cu Porphyry Resource

The Project was the subject of a historical mineral resource estimate in a technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" dated October 9, 2018 and authored by Geologica Groupe-Conseil (the "Historic Report"), which was prepared for SOQUEM and Enforcer Gold Corp. The Historic Report disclosed an indicated resource of 10.9Mt at 0.85 g/t gold, 0.80 g/t silver and 0.06% copper (333 Koz AuEq), and an inferred resource of 6.569Mt at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper (202 Koz AuEq) (together, the "Historical Estimate"). The Company is treating the Historical Estimate as a "historical mineral resource" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource. See "Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources" below for more information.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P. Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101.

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025, entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, who is a qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report was filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of the Roger Project. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Roger Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Roger Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.

About Kintavar

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The Company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Kintavar is available on the company website at https://kintavar.com/.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Offering, TSXV approval, use of proceeds and information regarding the Roger Project. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

