C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain and Dog of Bitcoin Foundation Unite to Accelerate Global DOG Expansion

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a publicly traded digital asset company, today announced a strategic partnership with the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing DOG adoption, culture, and awareness worldwide.

With nearly 500 million DOG in its treasury, C2 Blockchain is among the largest institutional holders of DOG, reinforcing its leadership position in the Bitcoin-native asset space. This new partnership with the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation signals a united effort to elevate DOG to the next level - combining institutional credibility with grassroots community momentum.

Further details of the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks, including joint initiatives aimed at expanding cultural awareness, creating large-scale community activations, and bridging Wall Street with the DOG Army. Both organizations are aligned in their vision to drive DOG into the mainstream as one of the most recognizable assets on the Bitcoin network.

"C2 Blockchain is proud to be joining forces with the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation to take DOG to the next level. Together, we are building on the strength of DOG's community, art, and culture to create long-term value and recognition for this unique Bitcoin-native asset. As we approach our 500 million DOG coin milestone, our shared mission is clear: to establish DOG as a lasting pillar in the digital asset space. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era of growth, collaboration, and innovation for DOG, Wall Street, and the global crypto community." -Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc.

"For a publicly traded company like C2 Blockchain to stand behind DOG, the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation, and our global community speaks volumes about the future of what we are building together. We are stoked to welcome them as a strategic partner, and together we will write pure history alongside the mighty DOG Army. This partnership will not only accelerate awareness for DOG but also drive growth across the entire Bitcoin ecosystem as we enter mass adoption. Expect eye-opening ventures, cultural milestones, and a movement that will stand the test of time." -Vitto Pantoliano, Founder of the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation

The collaboration will focus on building cultural milestones, expanding awareness campaigns, and integrating both institutional and community-driven initiatives to ensure DOG cements its position as one of the most recognized assets on the Bitcoin network.

About Dog of Bitcoin Foundation

The Dog of Bitcoin Foundation is dedicated to advancing the awareness, culture, and adoption of DOG as a Bitcoin-native asset. Through cultural activations, partnerships, and community-driven initiatives, the Foundation aims to cement DOG as a permanent pillar of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded digital asset company focused on building a blockchain-backed corporate treasury, mining infrastructure, and fintech initiatives that connect Wall Street with crypto. With a growing treasury of DOG, C2 Blockchain is committed to pioneering the future of blockchain adoption.

