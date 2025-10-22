C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands DOG Treasury to 524 Million, Bridging Bitcoin Innovation With Institutional Finance

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG Coin treasury has grown from 513,405,065 DOG to 524,514,226 DOG, marking an increase of 11,109,161 DOG as part of the company's ongoing strategic accumulation plan.

This milestone further strengthens C2 Blockchain's position as the largest institutional holder of DOG among publicly traded companies and demonstrates its continued commitment to pioneering a long-term, Bitcoin-native treasury model. The company's DOG holdings are securely custodied with Kraken and remain publicly verifiable at C2DOG.com .

"Each addition to our treasury represents more than an investment-it's a step toward aligning corporate structure with the innovation happening directly on Bitcoin," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG is not a conventional token; it's a cultural and technological experiment that proves decentralized creativity can enhance Bitcoin's long-term sustainability. As DOG grows, so does the strength and utility of the Bitcoin network itself."

DOG Coin: A Cultural and Technological Milestone

Launched during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol, DOG Coin was the first meme asset created directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. Unlike typical meme coins built on other networks, DOG was designed to generate real miner fees and contribute to Bitcoin's economic layer, merging culture with network security.

Built from the ground up with no presale, no insider allocations, and no venture capital involvement, DOG has evolved into one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin-native ecosystems. Its success underscores a powerful shift toward community-driven, transparent value creation within Bitcoin's architecture.

C2 Blockchain's Strategic Vision

C2 Blockchain's DOG strategy represents a long-term vision to integrate decentralized assets into corporate finance. The company's approach includes:

Strategic Accumulation: Expanding DOG holdings toward a 1 billion coin milestone.

Transparency: Real-time DOG treasury tracking at C2DOG.com .

Institutional Alignment: Bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and the emerging Bitcoin-native economy.

"C2 Blockchain is building the foundation for a new class of public companies-those whose balance sheets reflect both financial discipline and digital innovation," Jacobson added. "Our goal is to make DOG not only a cultural symbol, but also a cornerstone of modern treasury strategy."

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on Bitcoin mining, digital treasury management, and strategic on-chain accumulation. The company leverages a hybrid model combining public equity with blockchain-native treasury assets to create long-term shareholder value through innovation and transparency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

