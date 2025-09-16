Tecnotree, a global leader in AI, 5G, and cloud-native digital platforms and services has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations.

We feel this underscores the company's ability to deliver AI-powered, cloud-native platforms that enable communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide to accelerate digital transformation, monetize networks, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

The Gartner report, authored by analysts Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, and Mounish Rai, evaluates leading AI vendors for CSP customer and business operations. According to Gartner, AI in CSP customer and business operations helps CSPs utilize AI/ML to generate insights and automate business processes across various customer and business operations areas.

Tecnotree's Differentiation

Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence Platform: Integrates generative AI with Tecnotree's award-winning BSS stack, analyzing millions of structured and unstructured data points to deliver predictive insights, autonomous operations, and customer experiences tailored through Profile-of-One personalization.

Tecnotree Moments: Moments enables AI-driven social commerce and experience management, unlocking new monetization opportunities across industries beyond telecom, including healthcare, e-commerce, and education.

Global AI/ML Patent Portfolio: Among the largest in the world for AIML engineering, covering cutting-edge areas like content generation, computer vision, model ops, governance, and trust frameworks, further strengthening Tecnotree's leadership in ethical and responsible AI.

Leadership Commentary

Prianca Ravichander, CCO and CMO of Tecnotree Corporation, said:

"To us, being named a Visionary by Gartner is a milestone that reflects our relentless commitment to AI innovation, ethical AI practices, and customer-centric transformation. We believe this recognition validates our strategy to enable CSPs and digital enterprises to harness AI for scalable growth, trust-driven ecosystems, and real-time monetization. This recognition inspires us to continue redefining how AI and cloud-native platforms can shape the digital economies of tomorrow."

Commitment to the Future

Tecnotree continues to empower service providers worldwide with next-generation AI-native digital stacks, enabling them to:

Unlock new revenue streams through ecosystem-driven marketplaces.

Deliver autonomous operations with AI-powered intelligence.

Build trustworthy digital economies with strong governance and model transparency.

Accelerate innovation with a composable digital platform that allows CSPs to deploy, scale, and integrate new capabilities with speed and flexibility.

To access the complete Gartner report and explore Tecnotree's positioning as a Visionary, https://www.tecnotree.com/gartner-mq-for-ai-in-csp/.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, visit: www.tecnotree.com

