Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 11:26
0,367 Euro
-1,61 % -0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,37713:47
0,3670,37813:48
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 13:42 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC and AUMOVIO Showcase Innovation and Global Partnerships at IAA Mobility Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening day of the IAA mobility in Munich, distinguished guests gather at the booth, GAC booth hosts leading global companies including BOSCH and AUMOVIO and senior executives from its partners. These deeply rooted in the automotive industry and a focus on smart mobility solutions companies experience GAC's latest technologies and models firsthand from a professional perspective.

The newly launched AION V and upcoming AION UT feature high-performance CCU, co-developed by GAC and AUMOVIO. This advanced platform ensures cybersecurity and safety compliance with European standards, showcasing strong collaboration for the European market. With over 17 years of innovative partnership, GAC combined AUMOVIO's cutting-edge technology with GAC's forward-looking vision to enhance vehicle performance and accelerate the new energy ecosystem. In the future, they remain committed to global product development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774130/GAC.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-and-aumovio-showcase-innovation-and-global-partnerships-at-iaa-mobility-munich-302557586.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
