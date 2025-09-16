Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. Further to its News Release dated September 4, 2025, Inverite has closed its 1st tranche of its private placement in the amount of 3,599,998 units ("Units") for aggregate proceeds of $539,999.70. Each Unit is comprised of a common share and one-half warrant; a whole warrant is exercisable to purchase a common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years. Inverite has also issued 4,265,247 Units and 171,500 common shares to settle an aggregate of $665,512.05 in loans, accrued interest and accounts payable (see above for the Unit terms).

In connection with the 1st tranche of the private placement, Inverite paid $2,250 in cash and issued 15,000 finder warrants, each exercisable at a price of $0.20 for two years, in payment of finder fees. All Securities will be subject to a hold period until January 17, 2026.

Insiders and related parties of the Company acquired 4,265,247 Units issued pursuant to the above transactions, with the associated common shares representing approximately 8.59% of the issued common shares upon closing and, if the associated warrants are exercised, an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 12.35% of the then-issued common shares calculated as of closing. The participation by the insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the policies of the CSE and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Placement exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Inverite is also pleased to announce that Rahul Petkar has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Mr Petkar, through his Ontario based company, Ishkan Inc., is a business leader with over thirty-five years' experience in the financial services and technology sectors spanning Asia, Middle East, North America and Latin America. He is currently a Strategic Advisor to public and private corporations in Canada, Chile, India and has also served as an independent Director of a US NYSE-listed company.

Rahul established Polaris Canada, a banking technology company providing services to all the major Canadian banks, some US Financial Institutions and was responsible for significantly scaling and expanding its footprint to Latin America. Earlier at TD Waterhouse, as Director International Development, he was a core member of the team responsible for the global expansion of TD's brokerage and wealth management business to Japan, UK, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong. In the past, he has also worked with Citibank and Merrill Lynch in the business and operations areas.

In 2013, Rahul was appointed by the Mayor of Mississauga to serve on the Mississauga Economic Development Advisory Board. As Chairman of the Board, he provided direction to Mississauga's new 2020-2025 Economic Development Policy which was approved by City Council.

Rahul has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The Company has granted Rahul Petkar, through Ishkan Inc., 500,000 RSU's. The RSU's vest equally as to 125,000 every three months.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than 7 million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

