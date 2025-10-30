Highlights:

Inverite plans to develop Tokenized Credit Infrastructure to transform verified financial data-such as income and payment behavior-into portable, privacy-preserving digital credentials that can move seamlessly across traditional and decentralized finance.

The strategy directly tackles opaque scoring models, fragmented data, and legacy barriers, unlocking the ability to offer credit and credit products globally-specifically targeting millions of underbanked and credit invisible individuals who have long been excluded from mainstream finance.

Inverite joins the BNB Chain ecosystem, aligning with one of the world's largest blockchain networks and over 250 million global users, to power on-chain credit and identity verification that scales globally.

By integrating AI-driven financial insights with blockchain, Inverite builds the missing bridge between verified real-world data and decentralized identity (DID), enabling compliant, transparent, and inclusive credit systems for both lenders and consumers.

These initiatives reflect Inverite's continued commitment to evolving its platform and expanding the reach of real-time financial verification across emerging digital ecosystems.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company") - a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers - announced today its plans to expand its strategic roadmap to include Tokenized Credit Infrastructure, representing the next step in the Company's evolution toward Decentralized, Data-driven Finance (DeFi) and Decentralized Identity (DID).

This initiative expands Inverite's financial-data platform beyond traditional verification and affordability analytics to create a global, blockchain-enabled credit ecosystem. The strategy aligns with the Company's long-term vision to address barriers such as opaque scoring models, non-portable credit files, and centralized data vulnerabilities-issues that prevent millions of consumers from accessing fair credit worldwide.

Inverite's long-term roadmap is to transform verified financial attributes-such as income stability, affordability, payment behavior, and identity signals-into portable, privacy-preserving, tokenized credentials. These credentials can be permissioned by consumers and verified on-chain, allowing lenders and platforms to assess risk using real-time behavioral evidence rather than legacy credit files alone. This foundation supports a Global Creditworthiness Framework that travels with the consumer across borders and applications, improves inclusion for the underbanked or credit invisible and reduces onboarding friction for enterprises.

As part of executing this strategy, Inverite has approved a strategic decision to participate in the BNB Chain ecosystem-one of the most established and widely used blockchain networks in the world. This participation supports Inverite's ongoing research and development efforts in DeFi and DID, two movements redefining how individuals prove trust and access financial services. Yet both rely on verified, real-world data to function responsibly. Inverite's infrastructure-built on consent, compliance, and live financial intelligence-provides this missing bridge. By enabling verified credit and identity signals to flow securely into DeFi protocols and Web3 identity frameworks, Inverite supports the creation of transparent, data-driven credit systems that expand access to fair lending and capital. Through this collaboration, Inverite will engage directly with ecosystem partners, pilot integrations, and help shape the standards that will govern digital trust globally.

Inverite's initial allocation into BNB will represent a deliberate alignment with one of the most advanced blockchain infrastructures supporting real-world financial applications. By embedding itself within this network, Inverite will be able to collaborate with DeFi partners, smart-contract developers, and compliance innovators shaping the future of financial interoperability. This participation is expected to accelerate Inverite's readiness for on-chain deployment, support technical experimentation, and reinforce its leadership at the intersection of AI, finance, and digital-asset infrastructure.

"Inverite provides the data credibility and risk intelligence that make the decentralized financial ecosystem trusted, compliant, and equitable," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "Our mission has always been to expand financial access through real-time verification and behavioral insight. This initiative is a natural extension of that strategy and will help build the Tokenized Credit Infrastructure for a more transparent and inclusive financial future-where verified trust can move seamlessly across systems, countries, and digital economies, unlocking new possibilities in the era of tokenized assets. We will continue our commitment to make financial access smarter, fairer, and more connected for everyone."

About BNB: BNB is among the world's most widely used blockchain networks, with more than 250 million users transacting, accessing trading incentives, and interacting across thousands of decentralized applications. Its protocol incorporates a scarcity model that reduces token supply each quarter through programmed burns, supporting the stability and sustainability of the network. With a market capitalization of more than $140 billion, BNB has become a foundational layer within the broader Web3 ecosystem, enabling real-world financial and enterprise applications at global scale.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a leading AI-driven software provider that leverages real-time financial data (30B financial data points from 7M+ unique CDN consumer requests) to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. With its proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms, Inverite delivers robust risk management, identity, data enrichment and compliance solutions, enabling financial institutions to thrive in the digital era.

