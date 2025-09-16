Wander + Ivy Wines to Launch Nationally at Whole Foods Market

The premium, single-serve wines made with organic grapes are coming to stores nationwide in September

OAKVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Wander + Ivy, the innovative premium wine brand beloved for its commitment to elevating the single-serve wine category, is proud to announce it has been selected by Whole Foods Market as a new national wine supplier. Starting in September, Whole Foods customers across the country will be able to find up to four of Wander + Ivy's premium, single-serve wines-made with organic grapes, featuring zero sugar, minimal ingredients, and transparent nutrition labeling-on store shelves.

Wander + Ivy founder + CEO Dana Spaulding with her portfolio of single-serve wines

Wander + Ivy's premium wines made with organic grapes and packaged in convenient, single-serve bottles are rolling out nationally with Whole Foods Market.

This exciting partnership aligns with Whole Foods Market's core mission to "nourish people and the planet" by offering the highest quality natural and organic foods, and its stringent quality standards that prioritize natural ingredients, organic certification, and transparency.

Matching Whole Foods' High Standards

Organic commitment : Wander + Ivy wines are made with organic grapes, grown sustainably without the use of harsh herbicides or pesticides and grown in accordance with the organic standards established by the USDA NOP. They are certified organic by California Certified Organic Farmers.

No added sugar & four or fewer ingredients : Reflecting Whole Foods' aversion to unnecessary additives, Wander + Ivy crafts wines made with minimal ingredients and zero sugar.

Transparent labeling with nutrition facts: Education and honest communication are central to both brands. Wander + Ivy's clear nutrition facts panels support Whole Foods' value of open, transparent labeling.

A Founder's Dream Fulfilled

"For me, launching Wander + Ivy was a response to a glaring gap: I couldn't find delicious, single-serve wines that matched my own standards for organic and transparency," says Dana Spaulding, Founder + CEO of Wander + Ivy. "Scaling with Whole Foods isn't just a business milestone-it's a dream come true. Our values are fully aligned, and now our wines will be accessible in stores nationwide." Wander + Ivy aims to help consumers elevate with ease and is thrilled to bring their perfect pours to Whole Foods shoppers. This is just the beginning, as Wander + Ivy's Mixed Varietal Gift Sets will also be featured in stores in time for holiday gifting and entertaining.

Meeting Consumer Demand

Wander + Ivy, a mission-driven, female-owned company, continues to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, who are seeking convenience, moderation, transparency, and better-for-you options without sacrificing taste or quality. For years, the brand's loyal fans have asked the same question -"When are you going to be available in Whole Foods?" Today, that request is finally being fulfilled.

Wander + Ivy is a female-owned company that produces convenient single-serve bottles of premium wine made with organic grapes. Each year, Wander + Ivy proudly donates 1 percent of sales to charitable organizations providing healthy food to those in need and resources for mothers and children. Wander + Ivy wines are available to purchase online (wanderandivy.com) and in select retailers, hotels and restaurants in over 40 states (https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator).

