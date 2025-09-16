Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: A34) (the "Company" or "Hertz") announces that, further to its news release dated August 18, 2025, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a two and one-half (2.5) Shares for one (1) Share basis effective September 19, 2025 (the "Consolidation").

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 9,904,671, subject to rounding for fractional Shares. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 42804X305 and the new ISIN number will be CA42804X3058 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Shares if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered holders can contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, via the contact information below to request their new, post-Consolidation Direct Registration System ("DRS") statements showing the adjustment to their position.

Contact information for DRS:

Direct Dial (all regions): 1-587-885-0960

US & Canada (toll-free): 1-888-290-1175

Email: corp.actions@odysseytrust.com

Registered shareholders whose email addresses are on file will have their new, post-Consolidation DRS statements emailed to them.

About the Company

Hertz Energy is a British Columbia-based junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Eastern Canada. The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of four projects targeting lithium and antimony mineralization in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Lithium Portfolio: The Company's lithium assets include the Agastya Lithium Property in Quebec, comprising three non-contiguous claim blocks positioned along the greenstone belt adjacent to the Adina, Trieste, and Galinée properties-areas recognized for significant LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite potential within favorable greenstone and metasediment host rocks. The 26,500-hectare AC/DC Project is strategically located in Quebec's James Bay Lithium District, situated just 26 kilometers southeast of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project and contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims.

Antimony Portfolio: The Company's antimony assets consist of the Harriman Property, located 17 kilometers northeast of New Richmond in Quebec's Gaspé Region, where preliminary exploration is targeting antimony and gold mineralization along with zinc and copper potential. The Lake George Property, situated 30 kilometers southwest of Fredericton in New Brunswick, is being explored for antimony-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266582

SOURCE: Hertz Energy Inc.