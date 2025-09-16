Ainos, Inc.: Ainos and Topco Sign Distribution Agreement to Accelerate Global Expansion of AI Nose

Partnership to accelerate commercialization of Ainos' AI Nose across semiconductors, healthcare, and smart manufacturing

Topco brings 35 years of trusted global supply chain ties and customer access

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a pioneer in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 5434, "Topco"), one of Taiwan's leading semiconductor solution providers. The partnership will accelerate the commercialization of Ainos' proprietary AI Nose platform and leverage Topco's extensive global network across semiconductors, optoelectronics, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

This agreement highlights a pivotal step forward in the global commercialization of Ainos' AI Nose technology. Under the agreement, Topco will serve as Ainos' distributor in Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States. Topco will promote and sell the AI Nose platform-including its modules, systems, consumables, and SmellTech-as-a-Service subscriptions, while also providing installation, maintenance, and regulatory support. Ainos will continue to deliver technical resources, product training, and brand support to ensure smooth adoption of digital olfaction across advanced markets.

Topco commented: "Since our founding in 1990, we have upheld a philosophy of integrity, reliability, and professionalism, building strong and lasting partnerships with global leaders in the semiconductor and electronics industries. By adding Ainos' AI Nose to our portfolio, we are extending into sensory AI to help customers improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the era of smart manufacturing."

"This is a true synergy of strengths," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and CEO of Ainos. "Ainos brings over a decade of proprietary olfaction data and SLM AI model, while Topco contributes its scale, credibility, and global channel reach. Together, we can integrate digital olfaction into the heart of semiconductor fabs, smart factories, and healthcare systems worldwide, unlocking entirely new dimensions of intelligence and value creation for our shareholders and partners."

About Topco: 35 Years of Industry Leadership and Global Expansion

Founded in 1990, Topco has grown from a semiconductor materials distributor into a diversified high-tech service group. Guided by its core values of integrity, professionalism, and shared success, Topco continues to strengthen its presence in the semiconductor and electronics industries while actively expanding into the green energy, environmental engineering, and healthcare industries.

Today, Topco is a leading supplier of semiconductor and electronic solutions, with businesses spanning semiconductor materials, process equipment, electronic components, systems integration, and water treatment solutions for high-tech industries. The company has also expanded into renewable energy and medical technology. Over the years, Topco has deepened its role in the global supply chain through joint ventures and partnerships with Japan's Shin-Etsu Group in semiconductor and optoelectronic materials.

In recent years, Topco has strengthened its presence in the United States by establishing a subsidiary in Arizona to support the local semiconductor supply chain and opening an office in Dallas, Texas, to provide sales and technical services-solidifying its role as a key partner in advancing U.S. manufacturing. With headquarters in Taipei and operations across Greater China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Korea, and the U.S., Topco continues to serve some of the world's most advanced technology companies.

The Expanding AI Nose Ecosystem:

Distribution partners include:

Topco Scientific (TWSE: 5434 ) - Distribution across semiconductors, optoelectronics, and international supply chains

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering (TWSE: 6125) - Smart factory and automation system integration

Solomon Technology (TWSE: 2359) - Targeted applications in select industries

Notable AI Nose end-users include:

ASE Technology Holding (TWSE: 3711) - Semiconductor packaging and smart factory deployment

ugo Inc. - Service robots and public service deployments; together with Ainos, ugo will launch seven pilot sites across Japan in October 2025

This combined ecosystem of distributors and end-users, spanning semiconductors, smart manufacturing, robotics, and public services, demonstrates the broad recognition of AI Nose across industries.

Ainos will continue to expand its ecosystem, establishing digital olfaction as a next-generation sensing standard worldwide.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

