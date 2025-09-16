DP World's Internship Program: Building the Next Generation of Talent in the Americas

Preparing for a Gen Z Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / This summer, DP World welcomed the inaugural class of its Americas Internship Program, designed to integrate the newest generation into its end-to-end logistics operations across the region.

The class of 13 college-level interns weren't just observers - they held operational roles in ports, warehouses, finance, IT, and HR, where they spent 10 weeks embedded in projects that streamlined shipping processes, improved system tools, strengthened compliance, and optimized workflows. Students were drawn from universities across the South - including UNC-Charlotte, NC State, University of South Florida, and Texas State - as well as midwestern institutions including the University of Michigan, University of Michigan-Flint, Oakland University, and the University of Detroit. Others came from Grand Valley State, Western Governors, and even farther afield from the University of Exeter in the UK.

By 2030, Gen Z will make up 30% of the global workforce, driven in part by the retirement of baby boomers. Already, one in five workers today belongs to this generation, representing 32 million people in the U.S. labor force. This focus on the next generation comes at a critical time, as the logistics industry faces significant staffing challenges. Turnover in logistics roles has risen by 33% compared with pre-pandemic levels, and the sector - projected to reach $18 trillion globally by 2030 - is becoming increasingly sophisticated, demanding new skills and a tech-savvy, adaptable workforce. As Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, wrote in Fast Company, companies must act boldly to build tomorrow's logistics workforce, and early-career pipelines are essential.

DP World recognized this need and launched its internship program to bridge the gap between academia and industry, preparing the next generation of leaders to shape the future of global trade and logistics.

A Hands-On 10-Week Experience

From day one, each intern was embedded within a department and tasked with solving real business challenges. Over 10 weeks, they worked on projects that delivered measurable outcomes:

IT Project Coordinator intern : Led a technology upgrade projected to save thousands of dollars annually in support fees.

Business Process Improvement (BPI) intern : Streamlined workflows through a Lean Six Sigma initiative, projected to save $110,000 annually through smarter resource allocation and natural attrition.

Finance intern : Helped implement a reverse factoring initiative projected to unlock over $1 million in value.

HR and Legal interns : Conducted audits that helped avoid costly compliance fines.

Freight Forwarding Operations intern: Developed a live-priority tracking tool for air imports, improving delivery times.

Interns emphasized that one of the most valuable aspects of the program was knowing their projects had real-world applications and were making an impact on the business. Many also noted that the balance of hands-on assignments with development sessions kept the experience dynamic and engaging.

Executive Engagement and Development Opportunities

A hallmark of the program was direct engagement with DP World's senior leadership.

Executive Sponsorship : Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer for DP World in the Americas, served as program sponsor, reinforcing the company's long-term investment in early talent.

Fireside Chats : Interns engaged directly with regional leaders including Brian Enright (CEO), Glen Clark (CEO of U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics), and Patricia Baez (Head of People, Americas).

Site Tours and Speaker Series : Facility visits and cross-departmental sessions broadened their understanding of DP World's global reach.

Final Showcase: The program concluded with interns presenting their projects to senior leaders, highlighting the tangible value they delivered.

Interns reported that these interactions gave them a deeper understanding of how executive decisions are made and made them feel their voices were heard.

Growing Careers, Building Connections

The program also reflects DP World's commitment to creating a workplace where people can grow, connect, and make an impact. Interns experienced this firsthand through mentorship, exposure to leadership, and opportunities to contribute to projects that mattered.

For Maleah Lambert, a Health and Safety Intern in DP World's Americas Regional Office in Charlotte, the opportunity to connect her project with the company's broader priorities was a defining moment: "One of the highlights of my internship was getting hands-on experience with our health and safety operations in Vancouver. It gave me a much clearer understanding of my project and helped me align my recommendations with the company's high-priority needs. It also gave me the chance to learn as much as I could about how a global company like DP World operates and how all our systems work together toward a shared goal."

Lucas Gobersztejn - who worked out of DP World's Freight Forwarding office in Miami -reflected on the practical skills he gained: "Taking charge of real freight moves, working shoulder-to-shoulder with global partners, and building tools that made our operations run smoother were the standout moments of my internship. This experience stretched my logistics know-how, sharpened my on-the-spot judgment, and left me sure that freight forwarding is the lane I want to grow in."

For DP World, internships are not just a short-term initiative - they are the beginning of a career journey. By offering real-world experiences, mentorship, and meaningful projects, the company shows future talent that this is a place where they can thrive while helping to shape the future of global trade.

Learn more about career opportunities at DP World here.

A Win-Win for Talent and Business

Feedback underscored the mutual benefit. Interns valued the chance to apply their skills in a professional environment while gaining exposure to senior leaders and mentors. Managers appreciated the innovative ideas, added capacity, and enthusiasm interns brought to their teams.

The program also strengthened DP World's talent pipeline, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a place where early-career professionals can learn, contribute, and grow.

Leaders see the program as an investment in DP World's future workforce. Patricia Baez, Head of People for DP World in the Americas, shared: "Our interns brought incredible energy, creativity, and perspective into our business. This program is about more than summer projects - it's about cultivating the next generation of talent who will help drive the future of trade. We're committed to giving young professionals the tools and opportunities they need to thrive at DP World and beyond."

Looking Ahead: Scaling Across the Region

Building on this success, DP World plans to continue expanding the program across the Americas, maintaining the same 10-week structure of embedded projects, executive engagement, and final presentations.

As competition for Gen Z talent intensifies, DP World's internship program demonstrates how investing in early talent today builds the workforce of tomorrow - while strengthening the company's own foundation for sustainable growth.

To discover more about DP World's internship program in the Americas, please visit the website here.

