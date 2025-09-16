Episurf Medical AB: New Chief Executive Officer at Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical (Nasdaq: EPIS B) today announces that, at his own request, Pål Ryfors will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Episurf Medical. The Board of Directors has appointed Katarina Flodström, currently Chief Operating Officer of the company, as the new Chief Executive Officer. Pål Ryfors will remain as interim Chief Financial Officer and the Board wishes to have a close co-operation with him also going forward.

"We are pleased that Katarina Flodström has accepted the position as Chief Executive Officer. Katarina has been with the company since its inception and possesses deep knowledge of both the company and its technology. I would like to extend my gratitude to Pål for his long-standing service as CEO. He has played an important role in taking the company to the U.S. market, which has been a key strategic objective, and he has implemented a number of strategic transformation programs that have resulted in Episurf becoming a more streamlined company with distributor partners worldwide. It is entirely understandable that he now wishes to pursue a new role, and we look forward to continued collaboration with him," says Ulf Grunander, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Episurf Medical.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to assume the role of CEO of Episurf Medical. We have important regulatory and commercial initiatives underway, and I look forward to driving these forward with full force," says Katarina Flodström, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Episurf Medical.

Katarina Flodström, born in 1975, has a PhD in Physical Chemistry from Lund University and an MSc in Chemical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. She has been employed at different positions at Episurf Medical since 2014 and has been part of the management team since 2018. The change will take effect on October 1.

For more information, please contact:



Pål Ryfors, CEO and interim CFO, Episurf Medical

Tel:+46 709 62 36 69

Email: pal.ryfors@episurf.com

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at 17:40 CEST on September 16, 2025.

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.