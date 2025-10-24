Episurf Medical AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Strong US growth in gross-order intake and customer base

Significantly improved financial results

Continued focus on regulatory pathway for MTP-implant

"This is my first CEO statement as CEO of Episurf Medical, although I have been with the company since its inception. I will work hard to ensure that we achieve our goals, and I fully support our strategy to drive sales in our most important markets, achieve FDA clearance for our toe implant Episealer® MTP, and to deliver on the cost-saving program we launched earlier this year. If we successfully execute these initiatives, we believe we have good opportunities to create shareholder value. During Q3, we delivered substantial improvements in the financial results, in large due to the execution of our cost saving initiatives. We have a clear road ahead in our regulatory process for our MTP implant, and our operation in the US is growing, both in terms of gross-order intake and the customer base", says Katarina Flodström, CEO Episurf Medical.

Third quarter 2025 compared to 2024, Group

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 4.0m (3.7)

Group net sales amounted to SEK 3.2m (3.4)

Loss for the period amounted to SEK -10.4m (-15.9)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.02)

First nine months 2025 compared to 2024, Group

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 11.4m (9.9)

Group net sales amounted to SEK 10.0m (9.6)

Loss for the period amounted to SEK -44.7m (-57.9)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.14)

Significant events during the third quarter 2025

Episurf Medical announced re-structuring initiatives and increased focus towards the US market

Episurf Medical announced a rights issue of units of up to approximately SEK 29.4m

Episurf Medical appointed new CEO - Katarina Flodström succeeds Pål Ryfors

Significant events during previous quarters 2025

Episurf Medical announced that the response to the US FDA has been filed and addresses a request for additional information on the company's Episealer® MTP implant

Episurf Medical entered into a distribution agreement for several European countries with Joint Operations Ltd

Episurf Medical made progress in the FDA process for the Episealer® MTP implant, but certain validation activities remain, and the company is now following the FDA's guidance with a concrete plan to complete the process

Significant events after the quarter

Scientific article on Episealer® Knee with up to 10 years' follow-up published

Board member Annette Brodin Rampe resigned from the board of Episurf Medical

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Flodström, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 707 38 35 70

Email: katarina.flodstrom@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on 24 October 2025.