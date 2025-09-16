Anzeige
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2025

Nanterre, 16 September 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic


 August YTD at the end of August (8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Autoroutes +0.7% +1.7%
Light vehicles +0.9% +1.9%
Heavy vehicles -1.6% +0.3%

In August, light vehicle traffic rose by 0.7%. Heavy vehicle traffic, penalized by one fewer working day than in August 2024, fell by 1.6%. Thus, over the summer period as a whole (July-August), traffic rose by 0.8% (of which light vehicles +1.0% and heavy vehicles -0.5%).

Since the beginning of the year, traffic has increased (+1.7%) for both light vehicles (+1.9%) and heavy vehicles (+0.3%, despite three fewer working days than in 2024).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1


 August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports +5.2% +5.8%
Portugal (ANA) +5.1% +4.9%
United Kingdom +0.9% +1.4%
France +3.3% +3.7%
Serbia +7.5% +5.8%
Hungary +7.8% +13%
Mexico (OMA) +7.7% +9.7%
United States of America -12% -4.7%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -4.7% -11%
Costa Rica +0.1% +2.1%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -0.2% +3.8%
Brazil +10% +9.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +15% +12%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +5.3% +16%
Cabo Verde +11% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic remains dynamic at almost all airports in the network.

Overall, after rising 3.6% in July, it increased by 5.2% in August, representing a 4.6% increase over the summer period (July-August).


III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2


 August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports +4.6% +6.0%
Portugal (ANA) +3.8% +3.7%
United Kingdom +1.7% +2.4%
France +2.0% +2.6%
Serbia +6.6% +4.6%
Hungary +7.6% +11%
Mexico (OMA) +7.3% +9.5%
United States of America +9.8% +23%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -2.9% -13%
Costa Rica +4.0% +3.4%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.9% +0.8%
Brazil +3.6% +5.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.2% +8.3%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +11% +16%
Cabo Verde +14% +21%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
