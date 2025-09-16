Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 18:37
76,95 Euro
-0,52 % -0,40
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,9277,0318:37
76,9577,0418:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 18:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke decides to step down; Pablo Isla takes over as Chairman on October 1

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Françaisand Deutsch


.............

Vevey, 16 September 2025

Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke decides to step down; Pablo Isla takes over as Chairman on October 1

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has announced that Pablo Isla will become Chairman effective October 1, following Paul Bulcke's decision to step down from the Board earlier than planned.

Paul Bulcke, Chairman of Nestlé, stated: "I have full trust in Nestlé's new leadership and firmly believe this great company is well positioned for the future. This is the right moment for me to step aside and accelerate the planned transition, allowing Pablo and Philipp to advance Nestlé's strategy and guide the company with a fresh perspective. I wish the entire Nestlé family every success in the future."

Pablo Isla, Vice Chairman and Chairman Elect, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Paul for his leadership and unwavering dedication to Nestlé. Paul's wisdom and commitment have shaped the company and laid the groundwork for our next chapter. In recognition of his longstanding and dedicated service, we have named Paul as Honorary Chairman."

Dick Boer has been appointed Lead Independent Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors beginning October 1. In addition, Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch has been appointed Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.