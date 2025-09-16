OXURION: Axiodis CRO, the French subsidiary of the Oxurion Group, announces a dual AI-driven strategic initiative to transform clinical trials

• Launch of digital twins and virtual patients to accelerate and enhance clinical trials

• Integration of AI modules into Exagis, Axiodis' proprietary eCRF solution

Leuven, BELGIUM, September 16, 2025, 6:00 PM - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) announces that its subsidiary, Axiodis CRO, specialized in clinical data management, is developing two major strategic initiatives incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate and secure clinical trials.

These initiatives are fully aligned with Oxurion Group's technological roadmap, which aims to build a leading European hub dedicated to intelligent clinical data.

Digital twins and virtual patients: toward augmented clinical research

In partnership with a specialized provider, Axiodis CRO is launching a program centered on digital twins and virtual patients. The goal is to simulate the progression of human diseases, refine inclusion criteria, enhance patient safety, and significantly reduce the duration of early trial phases. This hybrid approach paves the way for more predictive and ethically sound clinical trials.

Exagis enhanced by AI: more reliable data, streamlined workflows

At the same time, Axiodis CRO is progressively integrating AI modules into its proprietary electronic Case Report Form (eCRF) solution, Exagis. This modernization is built around three key pillars:

Automated quality control of data entry;

Intelligent validation of coding, particularly through the use of standardized terminologies such as MedDRA (Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities) for adverse events and WHO-Drug for medicinal products, enabling automated, consistent, and regulation-compliant coding;

Predictive annotation of CRFs (Case Report Forms), through algorithms that can automatically suggest fields to complete, validate, or correct based on collected clinical data, thereby improving the quality and consistency of captured information.

"With Exagis, we want every study to benefit from increased accuracy without operational overload. AI strengthens our promise: data reliability, ease of use, and regulatory compliance," said François BARTHELEMY, CEO of Axiodis CRO.

This strategy is part of an ongoing improvement approach for Exagis, an internally developed, HDS-certified, multilingual, and interoperable solution. The AI modules are designed to adapt to the specific needs of trial sponsors while complying with CDISC standards and EMA/FDA requirements.

A shared vision with Oxurion: building a pan-European clinical-data continuum

The integration of Axiodis within Oxurion aims to build a technology-driven ecosystem focused on enriched clinical data. The ambition: to optimize study design, automate quality control, and ensure reliable regulatory submissions. This strategy reinforces Oxurion's (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) position as a key player in clinical data in Europe and opens new commercial opportunities with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors.

About Axiodis CRO

Founded in 2006 in Toulouse, Axiodis CRO is a French clinical research company specializing in biometrics. With over 15 years of experience, Axiodis offers a comprehensive and customized service portfolio for clinical trial management. The company currently supports more than 20 academic and industrial partners across France and Europe. Further information is available at www.axiodis.com .

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

