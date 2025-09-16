Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3D38R | ISIN: US0547548588 | Ticker-Symbol: AY20
Lang & Schwarz
15.09.25 | 07:00
1,570 Euro
-100,00 % -1,570
16.09.2025 22:14 Uhr
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2025 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operational and Financial Results on September 23, 2025

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2025 full year and fourth quarter, after the market close on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 447137.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2142/52803, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 7, 2025, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 52803.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aytu-biopharma-to-report-fiscal-2025-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-ope-1073611

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
