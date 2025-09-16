Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40VTE | ISIN: CA0249441001 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P30
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 20:59
0,159 Euro
+9,66 % +0,014
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN CRITICAL MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN CRITICAL MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1480,16823:00
0,0000,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 23:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Raises $1 Million in Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), and has issued 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") exercisable at a price of $0.30 until September 16, 2027.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance development at the Green River Project, including technical work to finalize exploration targets for lithium and bromine and to update the Company's existing technical report accordingly and for concession and regulatory fees, as well as for corporate marketing and general working capital purposes. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company paid $47,400 and issued 237,000 Warrants to certain arms-length brokerage firms who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering was being made to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased a total of 100,000 Units. Participation by insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Common Shares issued under the Offering to insiders, nor the consideration paid by insiders of the Company, exceeded 20% of the Company's market capitalization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and information.

SOURCE: American Critical Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-critical-minerals-raises-1-million-in-private-placement-1074452

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.