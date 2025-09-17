Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $950,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 from the sale of a minimum of 2,714,286 and a maximum of 11,428,571 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities on the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, the Ranger-Page Ag-Pb-Zn Project in Idaho's Silver Valley and for general working capital purposes, as more fully described in the Offering Document (as defined herein).

The Agent will have an option, exercisable in full or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 1,714,286 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Agent's Option").

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") and offshore jurisdictions as permitted under applicable law and in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Unit Shares and the Warrants underlying the Units, and the Warrant Shares underlying the Warrants, if exercised, will be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers' resident in Canada. All securities issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of September 30, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, a minimum of $950,000 in gross proceeds being raised by the Company under the Offering and receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

There is an offering document related to the Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://silverdollarresources.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company has agreed to pay to the Agent a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, subject to a reduction for orders on a president's list. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the Agent broker warrants of the Company exercisable for a period of 36 months, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, subject to a reduction for orders on a president's list, at an exercise price of $0.35.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, as well as the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated completion of the Offering on the terms disclosed, the timing of closing of the Offering; the anticipated terms of the Units and the Warrants; the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering; and the anticipated receipt of all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the Offering will close on the anticipated timeline or at all; that the Units and the Warrants will have the anticipated terms; that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; that the Company will be successful in raising at least the minimum proceeds of the Offering; and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risks that the Offering will not close on the anticipated timeline or at all; that the Company will fail to raise the minimum proceeds of the Offering; that the Company and the Agent will fail to negotiate a definitive agreement for the Offering; that the Units and the Warrants will not have the anticipated terms; that the Company will not use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; and that the Company will not receive all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

