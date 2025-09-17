Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its equity financing previously announced on July 23 & 30, 2025 and August 29, 2025. Under this second tranche, the Company raised total gross proceeds of $171,500 by issuing 2,450,000 units at the price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three (3) years. The private placement was fully subscribed, and the Company raised gross proceeds of $350,000.

The warrants include a forced exercise provision that if, at anytime after six months from the issuance date, the Company's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at $0.35 per share or higher for 10 consecutive trading day, the warrants may be exercised earlier.

Under the second tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $1,575 in cash and issued 22,500 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years.

Proceeds from this financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the second tranche closing are subject to a four-month plus one day hold period, which will expire on January 16, 2026.

An insider of the Company, together with his private company, acquired an aggregate of 1,500,000 units. The issuance of units to the insider is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. 37 Capital is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under section 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

____________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: 37 Capital Inc.