MegaChips Corporation and Acumino Inc. (hereinafter, "Acumino") are pleased to announce the completion of Japan's first demonstration environment for experiencing Acumino's solutions within MegaChips' premises, signifying a strengthening of their technological collaboration.

The two companies are jointly developing and deploying next-generation AI-powered robot workers for the Japanese market to address the deepening labor shortage. These robot workers will enhance productivity rapidly, scalably, and reliably, while also achieving cost efficiencies and reducing labor and skill gaps.

The newly established demonstration environment leverages Acumino's hardware-agnostic, scalable AI-based robot system. Designed to transfer real-world skills from humans to robots, this environment serves as a practical setting for experiencing solutions that significantly improve production efficiency and tackle the labor shortage challenges faced by many companies.

The demonstration environment was launched in September 2025 and it can reduce the time to automation from months with traditional methods to weeks. For certain tasks, it is even possible to dynamically change the automation process daily to suit specific requirements, eliminating person-dependent tasks and reducing repetitive work reliant on manual labor, thereby providing customers with the maximum return on investment (ROI).

Commenting on the establishment of this demonstration environment, Tetsuo Hikawa, CEO of MegaChips Corporation, and Minas Liarokapis, CEO of Acumino, stated:

MegaChips Corporation:

"The technology of robot workers equipped with hardware-agnostic, scalable AI systems has the power to enhance production technology and address the challenges many companies face on their manufacturing floors. To solve issues such as labor shortages and the transfer of technical expertise, there is a societal need to collaboratively improve productivity. We believe that the demonstration environment we have jointly established with Acumino this time is the optimal place to feel that potential. We will continue to contribute to the development of Japanese and global industries, and to the creation of a more comfortable future."

Acumino:

"This collaboration with MegaChips marks a major milestone in bringing Acumino's AI-powered robot workers to Japan. By establishing this demonstration environment, we are enabling companies to experience firsthand how rapidly robots can be trained, deployed, and adapted to real-world tasks. Japan is at the forefront of industries facing acute labor shortages, and we believe our solutions can transform this challenge into an opportunity for innovation and growth. Together with MegaChips, we are creating a scalable and practical path to automation one that reduces time-to-deployment from months to weeks, and empowers companies to achieve new levels of productivity, reliability, and cost-efficiency. We look forward to supporting Japanese industry as it embraces the future of AI-powered robotics."

Going forward, both companies will leverage this demonstration environment to enhance support for introducing and proposing solutions across various industries and business sectors and they will customize system configurations to accelerate the widespread adoption of robots.

About MegaChips Corporation

MegaChips (https://www.megachips.co.jp/) was founded in 1990 as Japan's first fabless LSI manufacturer. Since then, the company has focused on research and development to refine its unique technologies and develop innovative LSIs. As market needs become more complex due to rapid advancements in information technology, MegaChips globally provides total solutions, from design to development and production, for LSIs utilizing its unique analog and digital technologies.

About Acumino Inc.

Acumino Inc. delivers next-generation AI-powered robot workers capable of performing highly dexterous tasks in a reliable, fast, and cost-efficient manner. Acumino's AI robot models are trained on precise robotic manipulation data, achieving unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. The Acumino technology provides customers with unparalleled productivity, human-like dexterity, and unmatched return on investment (ROI). Acumino is paving the way for the future of robotics, supporting operational efficiency and innovation across all industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916106870/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Minas Liarokapis

CEO CTO, Acumino

Email: minas@acumino.ai

Website: www.acumino.ai