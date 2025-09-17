HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM ELEMENT 2 FOR THE ORDER OF AN HRS14 HYDROGEN STATION IN SCOTLAND

Grenoble, September 17 2025 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it received a binding order from its customer Element 2 for the supply of a mobile HRS14[1] station, which will be installed in Glasgow, Scotland. This order follows the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) between the two parties announced at the end of July 2025[2].

Following the initial order for an HRS station in September 2024 for Teesside Airport[3], which successfully passed factory acceptance testing (FAT) in early August in accordance with the contractual schedule, Element 2, the UK's leading hydrogen refueling company, has renewed its confidence in the solutions developed by HRS.

HRS will build and install a new HRS14 mobile station with a capacity of 14 kg/hour, which will be movable on new sites in just ten days thanks to its modular and transportable design.

This station is Scotland's first hydrogen refueling solution dedicated to heavy goods vehicles, demonstrating once again HRS's ability to develop stations for heavy mobility meeting market needs.

For the record, Element 2, created in 2020, is rolling out the first large-scale national network of hydrogen refueling stations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the ambition of installing 50 stations over the next five years as part of its '50 in 5' program. This infrastructure is designed to meet the growing demand from commercial fleet operators (buses, heavy goods vehicles, light commercial vehicles), as well as the needs of individuals and businesses committed to the transition to zero-emission mobility.

This will be the fourth station deployed by HRS in the United Kingdom, confirming the success of its international strategy and the recognition of key players in the sector for its technical excellence and the reliability of its range of stations.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS said: "We are delighted to have been selected once again by Element 2, which has once again recognised the reliability of our facilities and the relevance of our modular offering. This new order is part of its ambitious project to deploy 50 hydrogen stations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and we are proud to be contributing to it.

With our stations with capacities of 300kg per day, 600kg per day, and 1 ton per day already in service in Europe and the Middle East, and the ongoing production of a 4-ton per day station for a European energy company, HRS is demonstrating its ability to meet all needs, from rapid deployment to large-capacity industrial infrastructure.

Our operational excellence and French innovation are now recognised internationally, and I am proud that we are actively involved in building more sustainable mobility."

Dr. Andrew Hagan, Chief Development Officer at Element 2, said:

"Through our collaboration with HRS, we have developed an innovative mobile refuelling solution that enables us to trial, test and demonstrate hydrogen vehicles in real-world conditions without compromise. The station can expand capacity as demand grows and be redeployed to new locations, making it a breakthrough in flexible, cost-effective infrastructure.

We are particularly excited to be developing Scotland's first dedicated hydrogen HGV refuelling site with our partners at Russell Transport, an innovator in sustainable, integrated supply chain solutions for the modern era. With a fleet of more than 250 vehicles, Russell represents exactly the kind of operator that can showcase hydrogen's potential at scale - and this project will give them, and others, a seamless first experience of hydrogen refuelling. That could save over 25000 T of CO2e emissions per year."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

