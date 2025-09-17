

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Wednesday said that the RESOLUTE Phase III trial evaluating Fasenra in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) failed to meet its primary goal of a statistically significant reduction in the rate of exacerbations.



Fasenra is approved for severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA) in over 80 countries, including the US, Japan, EU, and China, and for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) in more than 60 countries. It is also approved for SEA in children aged six and older in the US and Japan and is under regulatory review for hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES).



