Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Successfully Commissions 192 MW Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm Alongside Offtakers Pembina Pipeline and City of Edmonton

Cypress County, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) ("Capstone") is proud to announce the successful commissioning of the 192 MW Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm in Cypress County, Alberta.

Capstone hits major milestones with newest addition to renewable fleet

"The commissioning of Wild Rose 2 Wind represents a huge achievement for Capstone and the tremendous talent and dedication of our team," says David Eva, CEO of Capstone. "At 192 MW, it is the largest project we have ever undertaken and a landmark accomplishment in the growth of the business - surpassing 1 GW of installed capacity across our operating fleet."

Providing decarbonization solutions for the private and public sector

Through offtake agreements with Pembina Pipeline and the City of Edmonton for the electricity and environmental attributes generated by the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm, Capstone is delivering on partnerships with companies and governments that enable them to reach climate and decarbonization goals.

Capstone entered into a power purchase agreement ("PPA") with Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) ("Pembina") for the offtake of 105 MW of renewable energy and associated renewable attributes over 15-years from the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm.

"Pembina congratulates Capstone on the startup of their Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm. Pembina views power purchase agreements as effective tools to support the development of renewable energy infrastructure, lower emissions, and the transition to a lower carbon energy system. The PPA with Capstone also benefits Pembina by securing cost-competitive energy with renewable attributes for a portion of the power Pembina consumes. This is a win-win solution."

Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer Pembina Pipeline

Capstone has also entered a 78 MW Renewable Attributes Purchase Agreement ("RAPA") with the City of Edmonton ("the City") to supply renewable attributes for over 20 years from Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm.

The RAPA between Capstone and the City of Edmonton is the largest long-term procurement of renewable energy attributes by a Canadian city to date. The agreement is part of the City's Community Energy Transition Strategy which set targets to be carbon neutral in its corporate operations by 2040 and for the City as a whole to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

"Edmonton is stepping up to take the bold action needed to meet our ambitious climate goals. We are showing that big organizations can make significant investments today to reduce GHG emissions for years to come. The Wild Rose 2 wind farm is a great example of how the City can work with industry to reach a green energy future and make a large impact on our goal of being a Net Zero corporation by 2040."

Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

Capstone celebrated the milestone today at a ribbon-cutting event at the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm with host landowners, local officials, representatives from Pembina Pipeline and City of Edmonton, and many other project stakeholders.

In recognition of the environmental and electricity system benefits, Natural Resources Canada provided federal support through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

"The Government of Canada is dedicated to making Canada an energy superpower and delivering reliable power at affordable rates for the people of Alberta and beyond. Wild Rose 2 Wind, one of the largest wind projects in Alberta, is an outstanding example of how we can achieve these missions in partnership with the private sector and other levels of government. I am pleased to have supported this project, and wish them sincere congratulations on their commissioning."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

About the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm



The Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm is in Cypress County, Alberta, approximately 35 km southeast of Medicine Hat, and will benefit from the exceptionally high wind resource in the area. The Capstone subsidiary Wild Rose 2 Wind Inc. constructed, owns, and operates the facility, which generated approximately 475 jobs during construction. The facility will generate enough electricity to power nearly 80,000 average Alberta homes each year and avoid nearly 250,000 metric tonnes of CO2e annually at the start of commercial operation.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation



Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone's portfolio includes approximately 1,077 MW installed capacity across 36 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically-located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.

