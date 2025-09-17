Patriot Battery Metals Inc.: Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - September 17, 2025 - Sydney, Australia
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").
All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated July 21, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
A total of 74,356,445 common shares were represented at the Meeting, consisting of approximately 45.800% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.
As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular.
A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting has also been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Project" and formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.
For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.
This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
" KEN BRINSDEN "
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
___________________________________
1
Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure.
2
The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Qualified/Competent Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares in the Company Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.
Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX 1 - Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Resolution
Resolution
Number of votes cast in Meeting
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
Discretion
1a Election of Director -
Pass
55,012,876
99.928%
N/A
39,859
0.072%
55,012,876
99.928%
N/A
39,859
0.072%
--
1b Election of Director -
Pass
54,999,817
N/A
52,918
54,999,817
N/A
52,918
--
Kenneth Brinsden
99.904 %
0.096 %
99.904 %
0.096 %
1c Election of Director -
Pass
55,010,005
N/A
42,730
55,010,005
N/A
42,730
--
Aline Côté
99.922 %
0.078 %
99.922 %
0.078 %
1d Election of Director -
Pass
54,547,982
N/A
504,753
54,547,982
N/A
504,753
--
Mélissa Desrochers
99.083 %
0.917 %
99.083 %
0.917 %
1e Election of Director -
Pass
54,920,091
N/A
132,644
54,920,091
N/A
132,644
--
Brian Jennings
99.759 %
0.241 %
99.759 %
0.241 %
1f Election of Director -
D. Blair Way
Pass
55,017,988
N/A
34,747
55,017,988
N/A
34,747
--
99.937 %
0.063 %
99.937 %
0.063 %
2. Appointment of
Pass
58,615,912
N/A
182,683
58,615,912
N/A
182,683
--
99.689 %
0.311 %
99.689 %
0.311 %
3. Ratification of Previous
Pass
55,016,738
99.935%
32,197
0.058%
3,800
0.007%
55,016,738
99.935%
32,197
0.058%
3,800
0.007%
--
4. Approval to Issue FY25
Pass
51,537,772
99.276%
371,875
0.716%
3,785
0.007%
51,537,772
99.276%
371,875
0.716%
3,785
0.007%
--
5. Approval to Issue up to
Pass
51,012,262
93.611%
3,478,656
6.384%
2,983
0.005%
51,012,262
93.611%
3,478,656
6.384%
2,983
0.005%
--
6. Approval to Issue up to
Pass
54,164,201
99.308%
374,718
0.687%
2,983
0.005%
54,164,201
99.308%
374,718
0.687%
2,983
0.005%
--
7. Approval to Issue RSUs and
Pass
51,043,959
93.587%
3,494,959
6.408%
2,983
0.005%
51,043,959
93.587%
3,494,959
6.408%
2,983
0.005%
--
8. Approval to Issue $247,500
Pass
51,005,375
93.021%
3,823,226
6.973%
3,300
0.006%
51,005,375
93.021%
3,823,226
6.973%
3,300
0.006%
--
9. Approval to Issue DSUs to
Pass
51,108,151
99.011%
507,848
0.984%
2,433
0.005%
51,108,151
99.011%
507,848
0.984%
2,433
0.005%
--
SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.