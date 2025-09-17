Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CREZ | ISIN: CA70337R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: R9GA
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 10:31
2,150 Euro
-1,38 % -0,030
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,15011:24
2,1002,15010:31
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 06:23 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.: Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - September 17, 2025 - Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated July 21, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 74,356,445 common shares were represented at the Meeting, consisting of approximately 45.800% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting has also been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Project" and formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

" KEN BRINSDEN "

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

___________________________________

1

Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure.

2

The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares in the Company Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1 - Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Resolution

Resolution
Result

Number of votes cast in Meeting

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

For

Against

Withheld/Abstain

For

Against

Withheld/Abstain

Discretion

1a Election of Director -
Pierre Boivin

Pass

55,012,876

99.928%

N/A

39,859

0.072%

55,012,876

99.928%

N/A

39,859

0.072%

--

1b Election of Director -

Pass

54,999,817

N/A

52,918

54,999,817

N/A

52,918

--

Kenneth Brinsden


99.904 %


0.096 %

99.904 %


0.096 %


1c Election of Director -

Pass

55,010,005

N/A

42,730

55,010,005

N/A

42,730

--

Aline Côté


99.922 %


0.078 %

99.922 %


0.078 %


1d Election of Director -

Pass

54,547,982

N/A

504,753

54,547,982

N/A

504,753

--

Mélissa Desrochers


99.083 %


0.917 %

99.083 %


0.917 %


1e Election of Director -

Pass

54,920,091

N/A

132,644

54,920,091

N/A

132,644

--

Brian Jennings


99.759 %


0.241 %

99.759 %


0.241 %


1f Election of Director -

D. Blair Way

Pass

55,017,988

N/A

34,747

55,017,988

N/A

34,747

--

99.937 %


0.063 %

99.937 %


0.063 %


2. Appointment of
Auditor

Pass

58,615,912

N/A

182,683

58,615,912

N/A

182,683

--



99.689 %


0.311 %

99.689 %


0.311 %


3. Ratification of Previous
Issuance of Shares under the
Volkswagen Group Strategic
Financing

Pass

55,016,738

99.935%

32,197

0.058%

3,800

0.007%

55,016,738

99.935%

32,197

0.058%

3,800

0.007%

--

4. Approval to Issue FY25
DSUs to D. Blair Way

Pass

51,537,772

99.276%

371,875

0.716%

3,785

0.007%

51,537,772

99.276%

371,875

0.716%

3,785

0.007%

--

5. Approval to Issue up to
$565,000 (Subject to Income
Tax) Worth of Shares to
Mr. Kenneth Brinsden
in Payment of his FY25 STIP

Pass

51,012,262

93.611%

3,478,656

6.384%

2,983

0.005%

51,012,262

93.611%

3,478,656

6.384%

2,983

0.005%

--

6. Approval to Issue up to
$200,000 (Subject to Income
Tax) Worth of Shares to
Mr. Kenneth Brinsden
in Partial Payment of his
FY26 Base Salary

Pass

54,164,201

99.308%

374,718

0.687%

2,983

0.005%

54,164,201

99.308%

374,718

0.687%

2,983

0.005%

--

7. Approval to Issue RSUs and
PSUs to Mr. Kenneth Brinsden
for FY26

Pass

51,043,959

93.587%

3,494,959

6.408%

2,983

0.005%

51,043,959

93.587%

3,494,959

6.408%

2,983

0.005%

--

8. Approval to Issue $247,500
Worth of DSUs to Ms. Aline Côté

Pass

51,005,375

93.021%

3,823,226

6.973%

3,300

0.006%

51,005,375

93.021%

3,823,226

6.973%

3,300

0.006%

--

9. Approval to Issue DSUs to
Non-Executive Directors for FY26

Pass

51,108,151

99.011%

507,848

0.984%

2,433

0.005%

51,108,151

99.011%

507,848

0.984%

2,433

0.005%

--

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.