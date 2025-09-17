Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Enters Into AI Reseller Agreement with MindsDB

"Starter Mind" to be introduced as cost-effective AI solution for medium-sized businesses

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today it has entered into a reseller agreement with MindsDB, a leading open-source AI platform that delivers AI analytics capabilities for complex business questions, that can operate anywhere (on-prem, VPC, serverless). IPM will also become a Starter Minds customer and intends to integrate MindsDB's technology into its own operations for greater workflow efficiency.

MindsDB powers AI-driven business intelligence and analytics across multiple data sources within their customers' private, hybrid and public compute infrastructure, without the need to reconfigure or move their in-house data. It seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured data to create a secure, private AI analytics tool that delivers answers to business questions asked in simple natural language. Adding MindsDB to their technology stack empowers businesses to become AI-enabled in a seamless and efficient manner.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, said, "We are pleased to be working with MindsDB to provide their leading AI platform to our current and future customers. The MindsDB platform is designed to process highly variable data to produce actionable intelligence, allowing customers to achieve operational results and advance their strategic business plans.

"In conjunction with MindsDB, we will be introducing a cost-effective "Starter Mind" version of the MindsDB "Enterprise" flagship product for customers that we believe can dramatically benefit from a tailored feature set that works within the parameters of their operational and budgetary requirements. We believe that this arrangement will allow IPM to stand out by delivering embedded AI capabilities to its enterprise and public sector clients in a very efficient manner."

About MindsDB

MindsDB enables humans, AI, agents, and applications to get highly accurate answers across disparate data sources and types. Unlocking AI Search and Analytics for enterprises, MindsDB unifies petabyte-scale structured and unstructured data across diverse data sources and applications. Powered by an industry-first cognitive engine that can operate anywhere (on-prem, VPC, serverless), it empowers both humans and AI with highly informed decision-making capabilities. For more information, please visit: mindsdb.com.

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated benefits from the integration of MindsDB's technology with IPM's and its customers' operations and the ability of MindsDB's solutions to achieve operational results and advance customers' strategic business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

