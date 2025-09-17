Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the deployment of its eM4 chargers at Munich Airport, one of Europe's premier aviation hubs. The installation is a cornerstone of the airport's long-term e-mobility strategy and reinforces Wallbox's commitment to enabling sustainable transportation at scale.

The project establishes a new charging park featuring 275 charging ports powered by Wallbox eM4 units, supporting the growing number of EVs traveling to and operating within the airport campus. Passengers and airport visitors traveling in electric cars can now recharge their vehicles at one of the newly deployed eM4 chargers. The rollout was delivered in partnership with AMBA operations, a Munich-based electrical contractor specializing in large-scale EV charging deployments and a trusted Wallbox partner.

This initiative is aligned with Munich Airport's "Net Zero 2035" climate strategy, which targets a significant reduction in CO2 emissions across its operations. By integrating scalable, intelligent, and future-ready charging infrastructure, the airport is building the foundation for sustainable airport mobility and setting an example for other global transport hubs.

The Wallbox eM4, developed by ABL, part of the Wallbox Group, is the company's latest AC charging solution designed for semi-public and commercial applications, including airports, fleet depots, car parks, and workplaces. With advanced connectivity, modular design, dynamic load management, and integration into energy management systems, the eM4 delivers reliable, efficient, and cost-effective charging for large-scale infrastructure projects like Munich Airport.

"We are proud to contribute to Munich Airport's journey towards Net Zero 2035 together with our partner AMBA Operations," said Jaume Ferré, Chief Home Business Officer at Wallbox. "Our eM4 chargers are specifically designed for public and semi-public environments, ensuring the best use of available energy while delivering reliable and scalable infrastructure. This project is a perfect example of how innovation and collaboration can accelerate the shift towards sustainable mobility in Europe."

Munich Airport sees the charging park as a key milestone in its broader sustainability roadmap. "Parking spaces with charging facilities for electric vehicles are a basic requirement for sustainable mobility on the campus," said Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport. "The creation of the charging park is therefore an important part of Munich Airport's climate protection strategy. It allows us to link various sectors at our airport namely energy generation, mobility, and the power grid infrastructure. In this respect, this project serves as a model and blueprint for further construction projects across the entire campus."

Beyond Wallbox's technology, the project underscores the value of strong partnerships in advancing electrification. "This project illustrates the power of collaboration between innovative technology providers and infrastructure experts," said Maximilian Boss, CEO of AMBA operations. "We are proud to work alongside Wallbox and Munich Airport in setting a new benchmark for large-scale EV charging projects."

The launch of Munich Airport's new charging park marks a major milestone in the airport's e-mobility roadmap and underscores Wallbox's role in driving the electrification of critical infrastructure. By combining Wallbox's advanced charging solutions, AMBA's proven expertise, and Munich Airport's strategic vision, the project demonstrates how public-private collaboration can accelerate the global transition to sustainable transport.

