Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. Adam Zaghloul, Vice President - Strategy & Planning, of NTG will be presenting on Monday, September 29 about the company's continued and growing momentum in the Middle Eastern digital transformation sector.

The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Focused on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem, it fosters meaningful connections, improves access to capital, and builds long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight. At its heart, it is a community effort to create a healthier environment for capital formation, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

This year's event is being held on September 29-30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the Parq Hotel and Casino.

NTG Clarity Presentation:

Date: September 29, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM PT

Investors interested in meeting with NTG during the conference should contact the coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com.

Any investors who would like to attend Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Smallcap Discoveries