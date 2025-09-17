Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase (Phase I) of its exploration program at its 100%-owned Monument Rare Earth Element ("REE") project (the "Project"), located in the Waswanipi/Montviel region of Quebec.

The Project is adjacent to the Montviel light rare deposit which boasts a NI 43-101 resource of 183.9 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.45% Total Rare Earth Oxides Indicated and 66.7 Mt Inferred grading 1.46% Total Rare Earth Oxides (SGS Canada, 2011). The Project shares the same geology as the Montviel deposit but has never been explored for rare earths.

A first-pass reconnaissance program on the Project revealed no bedrock exposure on the claims, which helps explain the lack of historical exploration in the area. Only two historical drill holes, spaced approximately 2 kilometres apart, are known to have been completed within the Project boundaries. These holes, drilled in the 1990s in search of diamonds, did not intersect kimberlite but instead cut carbonatite along their entire length. Importantly, the drill core was never assayed at the time.

In the fall of 2024, NeoTerrex completed an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the Project. This work identified strong coincident electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies, comparable to those associated with the nearby Montviel REE deposit, located approximately 5 kilometres east of the Project.

Building on these results, during the summer of 2025, NeoTerrex completed a soil and till sampling program across the most prominent anomalies to evaluate their potential source and refine drill targets. Analytical results from this program are pending.

Planning for an upcoming drill program is ongoing, with initial targets selected and applications for drill permits submitted.

NeoTerrex remains well-financed with approximately $3 million in working capital and no debt, positioning the Company with the flexibility to advance multiple projects in parallel. In addition to the Project, NeoTerrex is actively evaluating and advancing its broader portfolio of critical mineral projects, each with rare earth elements and other critical metals potential.

Through this multi-project strategy, NeoTerrex is strengthening its role in the exploration and development of critical minerals in North America, with the overarching objective of contributing to long-term supply security for Western markets. In advancing these efforts, the Company continues to collaborate with Indigenous communities, ensuring that local perspectives are recognized and incorporated into the development of its projects.

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has not verified the Montviel deposit resource estimate, and its mineralization is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Project.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the Province of Quebec, with the majority located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America by identifying new deposits in favorable locations.

