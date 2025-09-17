Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Devin Pickell has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Pickell is a registered professional geologist with 20 years of experience in mineral production and exploration, specializing in advancing gold and lithium projects across North America. He has held key roles in the Rice Lake region of the Red Lake greenstone belt, where he was instrumental in the sale of the Rice Lake mine to Klondex Mines and the discovery of multiple new deposits. Mr. Pickell currently serves as a senior geological consultant and in management roles on a range of junior gold and lithium projects in Ontario.

Mr. Pickell commented, "I'm excited to join Renegade Gold in a strong gold market where discovery-focused work is being rewarded. Our priority is to re-evaluate our core Red Lake assets, including Newman Todd, Sidace and Confederation, with a fresh technical team, establish a clear baseline and drive the next phase of advancement. At Newman Todd, we will focus on high-grade extensions and step-outs that can expand the mineralized footprint, while also testing newly interpreted zones. Confederation offers a rare, district-scale opportunity that has not been systematically explored, and we will implement a disciplined pipeline to advance early-stage targets into drill-ready opportunities with strong discovery potential. Renegade is building a strong technical and management team to drive discovery and unlock value in Red Lake."

The Company also announces the resignation of David Velisek as director. The Company thanks Mr. Velisek for his many years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company advises that Nav Dhaliwal has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and John Newell has resigned as President of the Company. Mr. Dhaliwal and Mr. Newell remain in their positions as directors of the Company.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's ownership in Red Lake covers over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today.

