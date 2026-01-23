Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC"), to be held January 25 to 26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.

VRIC Event and Booth Details

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 916 to learn more about the Company and its exploration activities in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake Mining District in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 1320 km2 prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake Mining District today.

