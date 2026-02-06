Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Red Lake exploration footprint, centered within the Company's Confederation Project, through the acquisition of additional claims and strategic claim staking in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (Figure 1).

The Company has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement with an arm's length third party dated February 5, 2026 (the "Agreement"), whereby the Company agreed to purchase a total of 105 unpatented mining claims known as the Belanger Property. Following this acquisition, Renegade's consolidated Red Lake land package would total approximately 100,150 ha.

Highlights

Expanded Red Lake land position to approximately 100,150 ha , one of the largest consolidated exploration portfolios in the district.

, one of the largest consolidated exploration portfolios in the district. Belanger Property added to the Confederation Project, comprising 2,150 ha and approximately 5 km of prospective strike length, with historic high-grade gold mineralization documented at surface up to 60.4 g/t Au and in shallow drilling [1] up to 7.66 g/t Au and 2.06% Cu over 0.3 m [2] .

comprising 2,150 ha and approximately 5 km of prospective strike length, with historic high-grade gold mineralization documented at surface up to 60.4 g/t Au and in shallow drilling up to 7.66 g/t Au and 2.06% Cu over 0.3 m . Strategic consolidation within the Confederation Project , including additional claims proximal to the Copperlode trend and new claim staking within the existing land position.

, including additional claims proximal to the Copperlode trend and new claim staking within the existing land position. Expansion supports Renegade's greenfield discovery strategy, focused on district-scale land consolidation, systematic evaluation of underexplored geological corridors, and the generation of new, high-quality drill targets.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO of Renegade, commented, "The Belanger Property represents a strategic addition along major regional structures within our Confederation Project, adding approximately 5 km of prospective strike length with documented high-grade gold and base metal mineralization at surface and in shallow drilling. Together with the acquisition of the Arrow West claims in December and the recent staking of additional claims within the existing land package, we have further strengthened continuity across key geological corridors. These additions support our greenfield discovery strategy as we continue refining our exploration model and advancing new drill targets across the project."

Figure 1. Location of the Confederation Project and newly acquired claims.

Figure 2. Historic drilling and notable occurrences surrounding Confederation Property12[3][4][5].

About the Belanger Property

The Belanger Property consists of 105 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 2,150 ha within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, east of Red Lake, Ontario. The property is contiguous with Renegade's Confederation Project, providing a strategic addition to the Company's consolidated land position in the district (Figure 2).

The surrounding area has a long history of production from both base metal and gold deposits, including the South Bay Mine, which produced approximately 1.5 million tonnes at 1.8% copper, 11.06% zinc, and 73 g/t silver over its 13-year mine life[6]. The Grassett, Uchi, Hanalda and Jalda Mines also reported combined production of 757,000 tonnes at 5.14 g/t gold, with the Grasset Mine alone producing 78,000 tonnes grading 7.54 g/t gold[7].

The Belanger Property is underlain by Cycle-III volcanic rocks and granodioritic porphyries of the Confederation Assemblage, similar to those that host the historic South Bay Mine located approximately 10 km northeast of the property. Both north and east-trending regional fault structures transect the property and are considered favourable loci for gold mineralization. The property is considered prospective for volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and orogenic gold deposits.

Historic exploration on the Belanger Property has focused primarily on base metals since the late 1960s. However, gold mineralization has been documented in historic trenches and grab samples with highlights of:

60.4 g/t Au and 0.03 % Cu 1

3.8 g/t Au and 5.47% Cu 1

3.41 g/t Au and 3.85% Cu [8]

24.8 g/t Au over 0.6 m (chip sample) [9]

(chip sample) 11.8 g/t Au, 59.7 g/t Ag, and 4.59 % Cu [10]

45.26 g/t Au, 0.32 % Cu, and 17.1 g/t Ag[11]

Limited drilling has occurred on the property, consisting of 897.5 m across 12 drill holes completed in 20022, which were subsequently relogged with additional and check assays in 20218. Reported highlights include:

7.66 g/t Au and 2.06 % Cu over 0.3 m in hole GL-14 2

in hole GL-14 7.64 g/t Au and 2.08 % Cu over 0.3 m in hole GL-15 2

in hole GL-15 1.11 g/t Au and 1.23 % Cu over 1.22 m in hole GL-08 2

in hole GL-08 1.02 g/t Au and 0.9 g/t Ag over 0.91 m in hole GL-038

Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase the Belanger Property for a purchase price of $10,000 (paid in two equal installments on signing and on closing, respectively) and the issuance of 12,345 common shares at an issue price of $0.405 per share to the vendor.

Completion of the acquisition of the Belanger Property is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The approximately 100,150 hectares prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today,

For further information, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Belanger Property and the anticipated benefits thereof. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner; that TSX Venture Exchange approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; that all conditions precedent to the Agreement will be satisfied in a timely manner; the availability of financing on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

