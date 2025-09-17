Senzime Awarded Contract to Supply the U.S. Department of Defense and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ) today announces that the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a contract to supply the TetraGraph® system to all major operating rooms at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The installation furhter includes an expected annual purchase volume exceeding 5,000 TetraSens® sensors.

Walter Reed is the world's largest multiservice military hospital and a key part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Health System. The hospital provides care for active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, and since its opening in 1940 has treated every U.S. president as well as members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and other national leaders.

"This represents an important commercial milestone for Senzime. Being selected as a supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense and one of the world's most prestigious military hospitals underscores the strength of our offering. It is the result of our long-term commitment to patient safety, our scientific leadership, and our ability to deliver the service and support that hospitals demand," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

TetraGraph is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms worldwide - including university hospitals, veteran clinics, and public and private hospitals - to improve patient safety during and after surgery. The system continuously monitors patients' neuromuscular function in real time, ensuring correct dosing of neuromuscular blocking agents and helping clinicians determine when it is safe for patients to resume spontaneous breathing after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

