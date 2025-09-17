BizClik Media: Data Centre Magazine Announces the Top 100 Data Centre Companies 2025 - AWS, Microsoft and Google Lead the Way

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global digital media and events company, together with its brand Data Centre Magazine , has published its annual Top 100 Data Centre Companies 2025 report.

The highly anticipated ranking recognises the organisations driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience across the global data centre industry. From technology providers and infrastructure specialists to pioneers in efficiency and design, the Top 100 highlights those shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

Global Leaders Top the 2025 Ranking

Leading this year's Top 100 are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Google

Digital Realty

Equinix

These organisations are recognised for their unrivalled scale, technological leadership and role in supporting the backbone of the modern digital economy.

"In the past decade, data centres have moved from being hidden infrastructure to a vital pillar of the global economy. Once criticised for energy use, the industry now leads in sustainability through renewable energy, advanced cooling, and efficiency innovations. With AI driving new demand, our Top 100 Companies list recognises the organisations building greener, smarter systems for a more responsible digital future," said Lewis Vaughan, Chief Commercial Officer at BizClik

Diverse Leadership Across the Data Centre Industry

The Top 100 Data Centre Companies 2025 report showcases excellence across a wide spectrum of the sector:

Cloud Leaders - building global platforms that drive digital transformation and support the rapid growth of AI and advanced workloads.





Colocation Specialists - providing secure, resilient, and highly connected facilities that enable enterprises to expand with flexibility.





Infrastructure and Engineering Experts - setting new benchmarks in design, construction, and sustainable operations.





Sustainability Leaders - advancing net-zero ambitions, renewable energy integration, and circular economy practices to deliver responsible growth.





Technology Pioneers - leveraging automation, edge computing, and advanced analytics to enhance performance, efficiency, and reliability.

Industry Recognition

Quotes from some of this year's honourees:

"This Top 100 recognition is a testament to Kao Data's position at the forefront of data centres engineered for AI and HPC. We're proud to be building the critical infrastructure that enables digital transformation across key industries, delivering sustainable, scalable solutions that our clients can depend on as they grow and evolve in an increasingly connected world." - Kao Data

"We're honoured that PointOne has been recognised among the Top 100 Companies in the industry. This acknowledgement reflects the strength of our team, our strategic focus on scalable, hyperscale-ready infrastructure, and our commitment to delivering value in the markets that matter most. We appreciate the recognition and remain focused on executing with speed, precision, and purpose." - Colin Clish, President, PointOne Data Centers

"Being recognised among the Top 100 Data Centre companies is a testament to our team's commitment to building resilient and efficient infrastructure that powers the digital world. We remain focused on meeting the growing demand for advanced digital infrastructure while ensuring our data centres are built to meet the highest sustainability standards." - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

A Definitive Industry Reference

Now in its latest edition, the Top 100 has become one of Data Centre Magazine's most influential features, widely read by senior executives, technology leaders, and decision-makers across the sector. The list provides a comprehensive overview of the organisations shaping the present and future of data centres.

Meet Data Centre Champions at Data Centre LIVE 2026

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine is a BizClik brand, delivering industry news, insights, and analysis for executives across the data centre, cloud, connectivity, sustainability, and digital transformation sectors. Through its digital platforms and global events, Data Centre Magazine connects leaders and decision-makers driving the future of digital infrastructure.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

