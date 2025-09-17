C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain and Dog of Bitcoin Foundation Launch New Phase of Collaboration

Initiatives include community collectibles, co-branded engagement, and Times Square billboards

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation, highlighted by a $10,000 community initiative and new cultural activations.

$10,000 Community Initiative

As part of this partnership, C2 Blockchain has purchased 50 DOG SZN II plush collectibles at full price, valued at more than $10,000 USD. All 50 units will be redistributed to the community through free claim codes (shipping excluded), creating 50 new verified plushie holders and expanding participation in the DOG SZN II Ordinals mint and Moon Raffle.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the DOG community at the grassroots level," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG represents a unique, Bitcoin-native asset with both cultural and economic significance. We are proud to invest directly in its growth while aligning our shareholders with this momentum."

Unlocking New Milestones

This acquisition pushed the DOG community past the 200 plushie milestone, a key threshold that officially triggers the DOG SZN II Ordinals mint on Magic Eden. The mint is expected to launch in October, coordinated by the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation in collaboration with Magic Eden and MeonBTC.

Broader Collaboration and Visibility

The partnership also includes:

A co-branded community engagement framework, designed to expand awareness of both C2 Blockchain and Dog of Bitcoin initiatives.

Times Square billboard activations, featuring branded visuals and animations that will highlight DOG and CBLO to global audiences.

Inclusion of C2 Blockchain on the Dog of Bitcoin Foundation's official website, reflecting the Company's long-term role in advancing DOG adoption.

A 1:1 DOG SZN II Honorary Ordinal, permanently inscribed on B9-450x sats, to recognize C2 Blockchain's contributions to the DOG ecosystem.

About DOG Coin

DOG Coin launched in April 2024 during the Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol. Designed without insiders, pre-mine, or preferential allocations, DOG represents a fair, Bitcoin-native meme asset. Each DOG transaction generates miner fees, creating incremental blockspace demand that supports Bitcoin's long-term sustainability.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded digital asset company focused on building a blockchain-backed corporate treasury, mining infrastructure, and fintech initiatives that connect Wall Street with crypto. With a growing treasury of DOG (Bitcoin), C2 Blockchain is committed to pioneering the future of blockchain adoption.

