Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
Moonpig Group plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Total votes validly cast
Withheld votes
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements
294,072,339
>99.99
3,778
<0.01
294,076,117
238,391
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
286,777,439
99.75
717,692
0.25
287,495,131
6,819,377
3. To approve the final dividend
294,241,176
>99.99
2,790
<0.01
294,243,966
70,542
4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director
292,990,465
99.57
1,251,059
0.43
294,241,524
72,984
5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director
294,236,317
>99.99
5,207
<0.01
294,241,524
72,984
6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director
294,189,819
99.98
50,339
0.02
294,240,158
74,350
7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director
294,235,465
>99.99
4,265
<0.01
294,239,730
74,778
8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director
294,197,195
99.99
43,901
0.01
294,241,096
73,412
9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director
294,229,171
>99.99
10,559
<0.01
294,239,730
74,778
10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director
294,232,012
>99.99
9,084
<0.01
294,241,096
73,412
11. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
294,236,029
>99.99
5,067
<0.01
294,241,096
73,412
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors
294,238,870
>99.99
1,610
<0.01
294,240,480
74,028
13. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations
283,223,367
96.34
10,770,599
3.66
293,993,966
320,542
14. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company
291,885,094
99.20
2,356,752
0.80
294,241,846
72,662
15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
284,036,398
96.53
10,205,448
3.47
294,241,846
72,662
16. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 10% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*
245,339,090
83.50
48,468,073
16.50
293,807,163
507,345
17. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*
293,934,176
99.99
42,036
0.01
293,976,212
338,296
18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
291,554,113
99.09
2,689,622
0.91
294,243,735
70,773
*Special Resolution
NOTES:
1.
Percentage of votes cast are shown to 2 decimal places.
2.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.
3.
Percentage of shares voted: 90.87%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2025 was 323,815,265 and 354,642 shares are held in the EBT, therefore the number of shares with voting rights is 323,460,623.
4.
A copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM which can be found in the Shareholder centre section of the Company's website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/
Jayne Powell,
Company Secretary
17 September 2025
company-secretary@moonpig.com
