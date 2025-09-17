Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Total votes validly cast Withheld votes Number % Number % Number Number 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 294,072,339 >99.99 3,778 <0.01 294,076,117 238,391 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 286,777,439 99.75 717,692 0.25 287,495,131 6,819,377 3. To approve the final dividend 294,241,176 >99.99 2,790 <0.01 294,243,966 70,542 4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director 292,990,465 99.57 1,251,059 0.43 294,241,524 72,984 5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director 294,236,317 >99.99 5,207 <0.01 294,241,524 72,984 6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director 294,189,819 99.98 50,339 0.02 294,240,158 74,350 7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director 294,235,465 >99.99 4,265 <0.01 294,239,730 74,778 8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director 294,197,195 99.99 43,901 0.01 294,241,096 73,412 9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director 294,229,171 >99.99 10,559 <0.01 294,239,730 74,778 10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director 294,232,012 >99.99 9,084 <0.01 294,241,096 73,412 11. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 294,236,029 >99.99 5,067 <0.01 294,241,096 73,412 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 294,238,870 >99.99 1,610 <0.01 294,240,480 74,028 13. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations 283,223,367 96.34 10,770,599 3.66 293,993,966 320,542 14. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company 291,885,094 99.20 2,356,752 0.80 294,241,846 72,662 15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 284,036,398 96.53 10,205,448 3.47 294,241,846 72,662 16. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 10% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments* 245,339,090 83.50 48,468,073 16.50 293,807,163 507,345 17. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares* 293,934,176 99.99 42,036 0.01 293,976,212 338,296 18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 291,554,113 99.09 2,689,622 0.91 294,243,735 70,773

*Special Resolution

NOTES: 1. Percentage of votes cast are shown to 2 decimal places. 2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution. 3. Percentage of shares voted: 90.87%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2025 was 323,815,265 and 354,642 shares are held in the EBT, therefore the number of shares with voting rights is 323,460,623. 4. A copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM which can be found in the Shareholder centre section of the Company's website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/ Jayne Powell, Company Secretary 17 September 2025 company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.