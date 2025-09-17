Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
2,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,52015:49
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Total votes validly cast

Withheld votes

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements

294,072,339

>99.99

3,778

<0.01

294,076,117

238,391

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

286,777,439

99.75

717,692

0.25

287,495,131

6,819,377

3. To approve the final dividend

294,241,176

>99.99

2,790

<0.01

294,243,966

70,542

4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director

292,990,465

99.57

1,251,059

0.43

294,241,524

72,984

5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director

294,236,317

>99.99

5,207

<0.01

294,241,524

72,984

6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director

294,189,819

99.98

50,339

0.02

294,240,158

74,350

7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director

294,235,465

>99.99

4,265

<0.01

294,239,730

74,778

8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director

294,197,195

99.99

43,901

0.01

294,241,096

73,412

9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director

294,229,171

>99.99

10,559

<0.01

294,239,730

74,778

10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director

294,232,012

>99.99

9,084

<0.01

294,241,096

73,412

11. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

294,236,029

>99.99

5,067

<0.01

294,241,096

73,412

12. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

294,238,870

>99.99

1,610

<0.01

294,240,480

74,028

13. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations

283,223,367

96.34

10,770,599

3.66

293,993,966

320,542

14. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company

291,885,094

99.20

2,356,752

0.80

294,241,846

72,662

15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

284,036,398

96.53

10,205,448

3.47

294,241,846

72,662

16. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 10% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*

245,339,090

83.50

48,468,073

16.50

293,807,163

507,345

17. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*

293,934,176

99.99

42,036

0.01

293,976,212

338,296

18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*

291,554,113

99.09

2,689,622

0.91

294,243,735

70,773

*Special Resolution

NOTES:

1.

Percentage of votes cast are shown to 2 decimal places.

2.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.

3.

Percentage of shares voted: 90.87%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 16 September 2025 was 323,815,265 and 354,642 shares are held in the EBT, therefore the number of shares with voting rights is 323,460,623.

4.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM which can be found in the Shareholder centre section of the Company's website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/

Jayne Powell,

Company Secretary

17 September 2025

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.