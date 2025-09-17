Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta and ImageNet Partner to Win Major Texas School Contract

Delivering Advanced Production Print Solutions to the State's Fourth Largest District

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that in partnership with longtime dealer partner ImageNet Consulting, located in Houston, Texas, it has secured inclusion in a contract with Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD). The multi-year engagement provides a comprehensive print management solution that modernizes Katy ISD's operations and is projected to save an estimated $1.8 million, significantly enhancing technology, service responsiveness and efficiency throughout the district.

Konica Minolta production print equipment included in the contract are several AccurioPress C7100 digital color presses and the AccurioPress 7136 black and white toner press, all utilizing the Plockmatic booklet making finisher, with the potential to add more devices over time. Katy ISD is the fourth largest school district in the state, with 81 total schools and facilities and an expectation to exceed 100,000 students by 2027. Applications required include the ability to print stapled booklets of varying sizes, from two to 50 sheets, both color and monochrome.

The agreement includes the deployment of Konica Minolta's production equipment in Katy ISD's fully staffed, state-of-the-art Print Shop. The shop offers high-volume printing and professional graphic design services with industry leading turnaround times and quality, all supported in full by ImageNet Consulting.

"Konica Minolta has successfully executed several large-scale installations in public schools across the Tulsa area through our valued partnership with ImageNet," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "This latest opportunity presented an ideal moment to deepen our collaboration. Our teams worked seamlessly together, demonstrating exceptional commitment and coordination to ensure a smooth implementation. The strength of our partnership was instrumental in achieving this success, and we look forward to continuing to deliver impactful solutions together."

"ImageNet has complete confidence in the reliability of Konica Minolta's devices, which consistently outperform the competition. A visit to their Client Engagement Center, combined with strong endorsements from industry partners, solidified our decision to move forward with them," said Craig Behm, President, ImageNet Consulting Houston. "Katy ISD has been extremely pleased with the process - from the initial needs assessment to the professional execution and responsive support. We were able to deliver and stage equipment ahead of the contract signing and provide seamless installation and service. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're proud to support such a forward-thinking district."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ImageNet Consulting

ImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their needs. ImageNet is now at the forefront of Enterprise Content Services, Managed IT Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, Printing Technology, and 3D printing. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize leading technology platforms to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for its clients. For more information about ImageNet's technology products, business consulting, or managed services, visit www.imagenet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

