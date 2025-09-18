Grundfos will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud across all business divisions as it focuses on sustainable product lifecycle management and services

A Dassault Systèmes customer for four decades, Grundfos chose to migrate to the cloud to boost the development of advanced pump and water solutions

AI-powered virtual twins of the water lifecycle will accelerate innovation, collaboration and sustainability, embodying Dassault Systèmes' 3D UNIV+RSES vision

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump and water solutions, has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to digitally transform its commercial building services, domestic building services, industry and water utility divisions.

In a multiyear agreement,1 Grundfos will use Dassault Systèmes' entire portfolio of industrial equipment industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to manage product lifecycles more sustainably, and drive its services business. Virtual twins integrating modeling, simulation, data science and artificial intelligence will enable 3,500 users to collaborate, increase productivity and innovation, improve traceability and control, reduce operating costs and time to market, and enable new business models at scale.

The U.N. declared a Water Action Decade focused on the sustainable development and integrated management of safe water resources in light of estimates showing that billions of people do not have access. Grundfos' decision to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform reinforces its commitment to pioneer solutions to the world's water challenges through a dedicated digital transformation strategy.

For four decades, Grundfos has been using Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications to design thousands of products that move and treat water. As it sought a new approach to how it innovates and operates, the company recognized the value of migrating data and solutions to the cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Grundfos gains end-to-end visibility on all processes, predictive maintenance capabilities, real-time performance analytics and a digital thread throughout the lifecycle for the faster development of more sustainable, quality solutions.

"Grundfos' purpose is to pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. To achieve it, we are focusing our business on sustainability and intelligent solutions to innovate differently, operate efficiently, and lead the market. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud supports this strategy with technology that has driven sustainable change across many industries. It also further deepens our long-standing relationship with Dassault Systèmes that has been built on a shared commitment to improve quality of life for people," said Björn Axling, Head of PLM, Grundfos.

"By creating a virtual twin of the water lifecycle on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Grundfos embodies our 3D UNIV+RSES vision, accelerating innovation, collaboration and sustainability in managing the planet's most valuable resource, while setting a powerful example for the entire sector," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

