Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
18.09.25 | 08:04
0,785 Euro
-8,72 % -0,075
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Castelnau Group Ltd - Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")

Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Copies of the Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group Services Limited

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Darren Vickers

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.