Castelnau Group Ltd - Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")

For the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets .

Copies of the Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group Services Limited

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Darren Vickers

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.